Forsyth experiences five more COVID-19 related deaths as key metrics stabilize

The reporting Friday of another five COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County is another sign that while the pandemic appears to be fading, it remains very much present.
With the five deaths reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 357 COVID-19 related victims since the pandemic began about a year ago.
The last time there was a daily death count of at least five was on Feb. 25.
Forsyth was reported with 70 new cases, compared with 49 on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday. The Tuesday count represented the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.
Thursday's case count is the highest since 88 was reported on March 6.
However, the daily case total has remained below 100 for 11 consecutive reports — and for 19 of the past 22 days. The overall case total for the pandemic is at 32,495.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Local and state infectious disease experts said there was the potential for a short-term uptick in cases, positive test rates and hospitalizations as more local and statewide COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the past month.
Statewide
The statewide daily case count was reported at 1,998, compared with 2,061 for Wednesday, 1,861 for Tuesday and 997 for Monday.
Monday’s case total was the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27, which also represented the last time the daily case count was below 1,000.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 881,823.
There were 41 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday for an overall total of 11,663.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,037 in Friday’s report, down two from the previous report.
The current COVID-19 related hospitalization count is at its lowest level since 1,046 on Oct. 11. COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide have been above 1,000 every day since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 236 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, unchanged from Thursday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 18 weeks.
Positive tests
The statewide positive test rate was at 3.7% based on 49,544 tests conducted Wednesday. Tuesday's 3.4% was the lowest statewide rate since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.4% out of about 2,100 tests conducted Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
“Our percent of positivity is bumping around 3.5% to 4%, which is nice and comfy,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday.
When it comes to community transmission of COVID, Ohl said “we’re somewhere between moderate and mild-to-minimal right now, maybe a little bit toward on the mild-to-minimal side.”
Vaccinations
As of Friday, there had been at least 107,654 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 65,358 adults receiving the first dose, or about 17.1% of county residents, and 42,296 receiving both doses, or 11.1% of the county’s population.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said Wednesday that the health department had administered as of Monday 28,578 first doses and 17,097 second doses.
Swift said that 55% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 50% of those ages 65 to 74.
A mass-vaccination event involving the first local use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine began Friday and lasts through Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building. All appointments have been filled.
About 8,400 J&J doses are expected to be administered at the event, which is hosted by Novant, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist. Each group will have personnel assisting with the vaccinations.
As of noon Friday, 3.16 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.13 million by medical providers and 223,504 in long-term care centers.
About 18.6% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 11.5% both doses.
DHHS is separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.95 million and 1.18 million, respectively, as of Friday. There also have been 31,410 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
