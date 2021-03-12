Forsyth experiences five more COVID-19 related deaths as key metrics stabilize

The reporting Friday of another five COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County is another sign that while the pandemic appears to be fading, it remains very much present.

With the five deaths reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 357 COVID-19 related victims since the pandemic began about a year ago.

The last time there was a daily death count of at least five was on Feb. 25.

Forsyth was reported with 70 new cases, compared with 49 on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday. The Tuesday count represented the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.

Thursday's case count is the highest since 88 was reported on March 6.

However, the daily case total has remained below 100 for 11 consecutive reports — and for 19 of the past 22 days. The overall case total for the pandemic is at 32,495.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.