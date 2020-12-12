Forsyth experiences second-deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high of 2,577 in Saturday's report, up 63 from Friday's report.

It is the 15th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said Thursday.

The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 744, up 16 from Friday's report. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past seven weeks.

Forsyth public health officials said that, as of noon Wednesday, 99 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state's positivity rate was at 11.7% based on a daily record of 67,044 tests conducted Thursday. That ties the record high of the pandemic first set on Monday when from 39,148 tests were conducted.

The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record 12.7% out of about 1,650 tests on Thursday. The previous record had been 12.4% out of about 2,400 tests on Wednesday.