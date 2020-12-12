Forsyth experiences second-deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic

Forsyth County has experienced its second deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic with six deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
There have been 184 deaths in the county since mid-March, including 47 since Nov. 13 and 18 so far in December.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the county alert system.
The most Forsyth deaths in a reporting day has been eight on Nov. 10, which was connected to Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 728 Piney Grove Road in Kernersville.
County public-health officials said the residents' dates of death ranged from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7, and were reported to the Winston-Salem facility on Nov. 10.
DHHS reported 219 new cases for Forsyth for an overall total of 16,264.
Statewide, the new case count dropped from a staggering daily high of 7,540 reported Friday to 6,156 reported Saturday — still the fourth highest total of the pandemic.
There were 44 additional deaths reported for an overall total of 5,796.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Friday that the current wave of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is linked to individuals gathering over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
Cohen and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, have urged North Carolinians to get tested before attending any Christmas and New Year's Day gathering outside their immediate household.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”
Cooper responded to the most recent surge by issuing Executive Order No. 181, which asks people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All sales of alcohol must end at 9 p.m.
The curfew began Friday and is set to end Jan. 8.
Worsening trends
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations reached another record high of 2,577 in Saturday's report, up 63 from Friday's report.
It is the 15th consecutive day that North Carolina has reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said Thursday.
The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 744, up 16 from Friday's report. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past seven weeks.
Forsyth public health officials said that, as of noon Wednesday, 99 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state's positivity rate was at 11.7% based on a daily record of 67,044 tests conducted Thursday. That ties the record high of the pandemic first set on Monday when from 39,148 tests were conducted.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record 12.7% out of about 1,650 tests on Thursday. The previous record had been 12.4% out of about 2,400 tests on Wednesday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of 1:15 p.m. Friday, 81.3% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 13,022 out of 16,015. There are 2,815 active cases in the county, down from a record 2,842 reported Thursday.
Curfew reaction
Ohl said Thursday that Cooper's statewide curfew "is a real shot across the bow for us in North Carolina."
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
"If our cases keep going up, and if we still have problems with people not following the 3 Ws, we're going to find ourselves in a full lockdown," Ohl said. "That's not what we want."
Ohl cautioned residents in suburban and rural counties that their case counts are surging at a higher rate per 100,000 than Forsyth and Guilford.
"There's less mask wearing in rural counties," Ohl said.
