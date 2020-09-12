Forsyth County experienced its first COVID-19 related deaths in four days with two reported Saturday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The overall Forsyth death toll climbed to 86. The county case total increased by 36 to 6,579.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some cases may later be transferred to another county if the individual is later identified as not residing in Forsyth.
DHHS reported an additional 24 deaths for a total of 3,047. There have been 208 deaths reported in the past eight days, or 7% of the overall total since mid-March.
There were 1,454 new cases reported statewide Saturday for an overall total of 183,740.
Officials with the Forsyth Department of Public Health said Wednesday that it could take up to two weeks to determine whether President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Winston-Salem contributes to a significant community spread of the virus.
Trump spoke for a little more than an hour Tuesday at Smith Reynolds Airport.
Airport director Mark Davidson said he estimated there were 7,000 to 9,000 people who turned out for the event. Photos from the event suggest most attendees did not wear face masks despite state requirements to do so.
The state experienced a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Saturday's report after apparently reaching a nearly three-month low of 765 on Sept. 6. Hospitalizations were at 870 as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, down 68 from Friday's report.
DHHS said 95% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Saturday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 96% reporting rate.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Friday: 5,790 (about 88.5%). Forsyth public health officials do not provide updates on the weekend.
Active Forsyth County cases as of 1 p.m. Friday: 669
There have been at least 28,634 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.6% of statewide cases. There have been 465 reported deaths, representing 15.3% of statewide total.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 185, second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of noon Tuesday: 156,652 (about 88%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Friday (subject to change): 17,717. Overall total is 2.58 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Thursday (latest day available): 5.2% out of 32,956 tests.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Thursday (latest day available): 4.4%
