Forsyth gets two new commissioners, hears about pay hikes and pickleball

It was more than two weeks later than expected, but four members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners took their oaths of office and began serving their terms on Thursday.

Newly-elected commissioners Dan Besse and Shai Woodbury joined returning members Tonya McDaniel and Don Martin in taking their oaths of office individually before a packed commissioners’ meeting room on the fifth floor of the Forsyth County Government Center.

Ordinarily, the new commissioners would have taken their oaths on Dec. 5, but the filing of an election protest, though not directly related to the election of new commissioners, had the effect of delaying their swearing-in ceremonies until Thursday.

When the new board assembled for a briefing session, one of the first items of discussion involved the adoption of a county pay plan that is intended to remedy gaps between how much most county employees are paid and what employees of other local governments make.

After that came talk about the pickleball gap: A $140,000 deficit in the amount of money the county has set aside to construct nine pickleball courts at Moser Park in Lewisville.

Before getting to business, though, the new commissioners voiced their thoughts about their coming terms. Woodbury, who is coming to the county board from her position on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, recognized school board members Alex Bohannon and Dana Caudill Jones, who were in the audience to watch her take her oath.

“I take all that I have learned from that experience and bring it here so I can absolutely keep my oath and commitment to the citizens of Forsyth County,” she said.

Besse said he would keep promises he made during his campaign to improve communication between the county board and the boards governing the county’s municipalities, and to put a special focus on meeting the needs of disadvantaged communities and “people of modest means throughout the county.”

“I think we all understand that we are all stronger when we work together,” Besse said.

McDonald and Martin, the returning members also made brief comments thanking friends and family, as did the new commissioners.

Higher pay grades

Moving into the business of the board, County Manager Dudley Watts said the new pay plan if approved by the county board would go into effect in January.

“We hope this has a significant recruitment, and to begin pulling ourselves up out of the vacancy situation that we find ourselves in,” Watts said.

The pay plan has an annual price tag of $8.6 million, but since it is going into effect mid-year, the $5 million the county has set aside for the plan will more than cover the expense, Watts said, adding that revenues are coming in well during the current budget year.

To illustrate the plan’s effects, county officials noted that the minimum pay grade that any employee now holds has a minimum level (rounded) of $24,926, but that would rise to $26,372 in the new plan. The maximum at the same pay grade would rise from $42,374 to $44,832.

But employees are also going to be moved into higher pay grades in many cases, and that too would add to their pay packets. As well, positions with high demand or high vacancy rates would get larger increases. Those jobs include restaurant and wastewater inspectors, paramedics, public health nurses, some social workers and telecommunicators.

For instance, a telecommunicator making $42,588 could see a salary increase to $48,976.20 under the plan, a 15% increase.

If the plan is adopted, 96% of county employees will see a pay increase.

In a pickle

Meanwhile, the Lewisville pickleball project involves replacing the basketball court and tennis courts at Moser Park with nine pickleball courts.

The board had set aside $200,000 to construct pickleball courts at Moser Park in Lewisville back in 2021, but when bids came in recently they were much higher than that amount: The total reached $341,106, leaving the county a little more than $140,000 short.

Despite the large increase, there seemed no sentiment on the board to draw back from its pickleball proposals.

“That is inflation at work,” Martin said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was in the audience to watch the oaths of office being administered on Thursday. After the meeting, the sheriff’s office said Kimbrough would take his oath on Jan. 12.

Oaths of office for most candidates elected in November have been held up by an election protest filed by a group of Republican residents who complained that the procedures used by election workers to shut down voting tabulators and deliver the election results on election night had the potential to create a security breach.

There was no evidence that any security breach occurred or that any election results were changed, and the local elections board dismissed the protest 3-2 on a party-line vote with Democrats in the majority.

The protest was appealed to the state board of elections, which turned it down, and that left open a window for a potential court appeal. That window closed on Wednesday with no court action, setting up the taking of oaths of office on Thursday.

