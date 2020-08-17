The Forsyth County Republican Party voted Monday to nominate Wes Schollander, a general practice attorney with Schollander Law Offices, to fill a vacant N.C. House District 74 seat on an interim basis.
Schollander received the majority of the vote from the party's executive committee at its meeting, which was closed to the public.
The party will notify Gov. Roy Cooper of Schollander’s nomination, Osborn said. The governor will notify the General Assembly, who will swear Schollander into office, likely on Sept. 2 when it resumes the latest phase of the 2020 session.
Jill Osborn, the party's executive director, said there were two other candidates. "We prefer not to announce the nominees," Osborn said.
Osborn confirmed that Jay Allred, who declared his candidacy July 29, was not nominated. Allred is owner and publisher of Triad Golf Today magazine and the head girls’ golf coach at Reagan.
Schollander was recommended by former Rep. Debra Conrad, who retired from the seat July 31. If appointed to the interim term, he will serve until Jan. 2, when the 2021-22 legislators are sworn in. Republican Jeff Zenger and Democrat Dan Besse, a Winston-Salem city councilman, are battling for the House District 74 seat in the November general election.
Schollander's main political experience has been serving on the nonpartisan county Soil and Water Conservation District as a supervisor. He was re-appointed by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in December 2018, where he serves as vice chairman.
He has served as head general counsel for the county GOP Party the past 10 years, as well as on multiple party committees.
Schollander, a graduate of Wake Forest School of Law, focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, family law, criminal law and traffic court.
Conrad called Schollander "an exemplary public servant and one who will work efficiently and effectively."
Schollander said Conrad has been a major influence on his political aspirations.
"When Rep. Conrad asked me to complete the remainder of her term, I felt like it was an extreme honor to not only accept the request, but also serve the constituents of District 74," Schollander said.
The legislature’s redistricting map that goes into effect in January has District 74 taking in southwestern Forsyth and reaching into Winston-Salem at various points.
Although the district includes strongly Republican parts of western Forsyth, it also includes substantial areas of dependably Democratic voting on the southwestern side of Winston-Salem.
Zenger won the GOP primary for what is an open District 74 seat. He is running against Besse, a Winston-Salem city councilman, in the November general election.
Zenger was not eligible for appointment to the District 74 seat since he does not live within the current district boundaries.
The main focus of the Sept. 2 session is expected to be determining priorities for spending another round of federal CARES Act funding.
The legislature has $2 billion of the $3.5 billion COVID-19 relief funding remaining, which must be allocated by Dec. 31 or returned to the federal government.
Cooper is urging the Republican-controlled legislature to pass legislation that would increase state unemployment benefits from 12 to 24 weeks of regular benefits, and the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to $500.
During the 2020 session, the legislature did not take any committee action on two Democratic-sponsored pieces of UI-focused legislation, House Bill 1075 and companion Senate Bill 792, that would have restored the number of UI weeks to 26 and set a weekly maximum of $400.
