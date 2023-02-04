Rate Bureau ZIP codes

The following are the annual automobile insurance premium rate requests by the N.C. Rate Bureau that affect the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.

The rates are requested by territory and listed by ZIP codes.

A 29.6% increase for the 350 territory that consists primarily of Davie and Forsyth counties, along with the ZIP code for Colfax, Jamestown, King, Oak Ridge, Summerfield and the 27265 ZIP code for High Point.

The 350 territory also includes the following nine ZIP codes in Greensboro: 27404, 27408, 27409, 27410, 27419, 27425, 27429, 27438 and 27455.

Meanwhile, there is a 34.6% increase for the 340 territory that consists of 19 ZIP codes in Greensboro — 27401, 27402, 27403, 27405, 27406, 27407, 27411, 27412, 27413, 27415, 27416, 27417, 27420, 27427, 27435, 27495, 27497, 27498, 27499 — and six in High Point — 27260, 27261, 27262, 27263. 27264, 27268.

Other proposed rate increases affected the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. are:

* 27.6% increase for the 320 territory that consists of communities in Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

* 31% increase for the 360 territory that includes Lexington, Thomasville, Southmont, Wallburg and Welcome.

* 27.6% increase for the 370 territory that includes Linwood.

* 27.1% increase for the 480 territory that includes Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties.