Forsyth, Guilford receive failing grades for pre-term birth rate

Forsyth and Guilford counties have received failing grades from the March of Dimes for their respective levels of premature births during 2021.

The primary focus of the nonprofit advocacy group's annual report is the preterm birth rate, although it did measure infant mortality and access to clinical care before, during and after pregnancy.

The rates for Forsyth (11.9% per 1,000 live births) and Guilford (11.8%) were the highest among the six urban counties that the report measured.

Both rates were considered as having worsened since 2020. There were no specific details provided.

The other counties are:

Wake with a B+ grade and an 8.5% rate that was considered as improved from 2020;

Mecklenburg with a C grade and a 10% rate considered as improved;

Durham with a C grade and a 10.3% rate considered as worsened;

Cumberland with a D grade and an 11.7% rate considered as improved.

The only city cited was Charlotte with a D+ grade and a 10.5% rate considered as worsened.

North Carolina as a whole was graded as "D" and 10.8% rate.

The report determined there was a 14.6% preterm birth rate among Black women, compared with 9.7% among Hispanic women, 9.6% among white women and 8.5% among Asian/Pacific Islander descended women.

"There is a critical connection between infant health, maternal health and the health of a family," according to the report.

"All are dependent on their lived social context, the quality and accessibility of health care and the policies within a state.

"Each factor can provide insight into how a state serves its population, among other factors."

Maternal vulnerability index

New to the report is a county-level review of what it termed the maternal vulnerability index, which measures where women are most vulnerable to poor outcomes.

The index "includes not only widely known clinical risk factors, but also key social, contextual and environmental factors that are essential influencers of health outcomes," according to the report.

"Differences in counties are measured using numerous factors broken into six themes: reproductive health care; physical health; mental health and substance abuse; general health care; socioeconomic determinants; and physical environment.

The index is scored on a 0 to 100 scale, where a higher score indicates greater vulnerability to adverse maternal outcomes.

For the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C., the scores are: Alamance (78.6); Alleghany (64.2); Ashe (33.7); Davidson (67.8); Davie (40.9); Forsyth (60.7); Guilford (57.2); Randolph (67.0); Rockingham (80.0); Stokes (59.2); Stokes (64.4); Watauga (20.5); Wilkes (69.5); and Yadkin (66.8).

Medicaid expansion shadow

The group stressed that North Carolina's overall grade, as well as that of its largest urban counties, could be improved significantly if the Republican-controlled state legislature agreed to expand the state's Medicaid program.

For now, North Carolina received an X instead of a check mark.

North Carolina is one of just 12 non-expansion states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures. A separate report was conducted for non-expansion Georgia.

The report comes out after Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said on Nov. 9 that the legislative debate on Medicaid expansion would not continue in 2022, which forces between 450,000 and 650,000 potential beneficiaries to wait another year for action.

Berger’s comments served as confirmation that even though the House and Senate passed in June a bill representing their version of Medicaid expansion, talks over the past five months have not yielded a compromise ready for a floor vote.

Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and House speaker, recently told the Raleigh News & Observer that legislative leaders are “close on some things, other things we’re not,” and would come back in 2023 for a “more comprehensive discussion.”

March of Dimes cited that Medicaid expansion, as well as programs such as the Maternal Mortality Review Committees, "can help improve equitable maternal and infant health for families."

The state did get check marks for: extending Medicaid coverage for mothers beyond 60 days after birth; policies that allows for at least 90% reimbursement for certified nurse midwiferies; having a perinatal quality collaborative; and approving Medicaid coverage for doula care.