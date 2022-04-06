Forsyth had 150 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, over past week

Forsyth County reported an additional 150 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, but no additional related deaths, according to Wednesday's weekly update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, Forsyth has reported 92,184 cases and 792 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

There were 31 COVID-related deaths reported for the county in March but none so far in April.

Statewide, 5,720 new cases were reported over the last week, compared with 6,494 for the previous week.

The new case count over the past week ranged from 446 reported Monday to 1,444 reported Friday. The overall case count is at 2.63 million.

Since DHHS’ March 30 report, there were an additional 63 COVID-related deaths statewide, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,257.

DHHS reported that 76% of North Carolina's adults have had at least one dose of vaccine. About 38% of those ages 5 to 17 have received at least one dose.

Of those, just over half have had a booster shot.

Federal health officials have said about 25% of new COVID-19 cases are the BA.2 omicron subvariant, while the state reports the BA.2 variant making up 31% of North Carolina cases in mid- to late March.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it would not be surprising to see another wave of new COVID-19 cases as the BA.2 omicron variant spreads, though with smaller case counts than the previous surge.

“It has become the predominant form (of COVID) and it has been shown to be 30% to 50% more contagious than omicron, so we expect in the coming weeks to see an uptick in cases,” Priest said.

“We don’t expect to have hospital capacity issues like we did with omicron, so we hope it will run its course without major disruptions, particularly for those who have been vaccinated and boosted.

“But, we have to be prepared to pull levers about hospital capacity, staffing, vaccinations and testing, and change things if we need to, based on what amount of COVID we see in the community.”

Priest said another omicron subvariant is emerging that represents a mixture of omicron and BA.2, “but we’re not expecting anything more severe with that one either.”

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 465 a week ago to 381 in the latest update. It’s the lowest the statewide hospitalization total has been since July 3.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 63 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down from 84 the previous week.

Priest said Novant has 50 COVID-19 patients systemwide, including 25 still requiring treatment in isolation.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks remained at eight, according to the DHHS update Tuesday.

There were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks dropped in the latest update from 268 to 200, and infected residents from 137 to 76.

Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 30 overall cases include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 57 staff members and 26 residents. That is unchanged from the previous report.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 60 staff and eight residents, also unchanged.

* Salemtowne, with 33 staff, which is up one staff member, and no residents.

Old Vineyard Youth Services remains with an outbreak involving 28 staff and 11 residents.

There are no current outbreaks involving Forsyth K-12 schools or child care centers.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.