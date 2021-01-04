Forsyth had six more COVID-19 related deaths

Forsyth County has reported six more COVID-19 related deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest deaths Monday for an overall county total of 231 since mid-March.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

The most Forsyth County deaths in a single day came Nov. 10, when eight deaths were reported. Most of those were related to Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville.

There were seven deaths reported for the county on Dec. 17, while there have been three days with reports of six deaths each.

DHHS reported 160 new cases Monday for Forsyth, along with 159 on Sunday.

That's compared with 352 on Friday. The highest daily total is 353 on Dec. 19. The overall Forsyth case total is 21,527.

COVID metrics

North Carolina reported 5,187 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The case count is down from 6,487 reported Sunday, 9,356 on Saturday and a record high of 9,527 reported Friday.