Forsyth had six more COVID-19 related deaths

Forsyth County has reported six more COVID-19 related deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest deaths Monday for an overall county total of 231 since mid-March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
The most Forsyth County deaths in a single day came Nov. 10, when eight deaths were reported. Most of those were related to Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville.
There were seven deaths reported for the county on Dec. 17, while there have been three days with reports of six deaths each.
DHHS reported 160 new cases Monday for Forsyth, along with 159 on Sunday.
That's compared with 352 on Friday. The highest daily total is 353 on Dec. 19. The overall Forsyth case total is 21,527.
COVID metrics
North Carolina reported 5,187 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The case count is down from 6,487 reported Sunday, 9,356 on Saturday and a record high of 9,527 reported Friday.
The overall count is at 570,111 since mid-March.
There were 31 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide, raising the overall total to 6,941.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with the coronavirus surged again to a pandemic high of 3,635. That was up 59 from the previous high of 3,576 reported Sunday.
The state and Forsyth are in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear in most individuals.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., said last week the current surge in cases is likely to last longer that those over Thanksgiving because Christmas, New Year's Day and other holiday social gatherings likely began in mid-December and will last through this weekend
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas," Gov. Roy Cooper said.
"We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines that include the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
