Forsyth has 705 new COVID cases, more than the county has ever seen before. NC also hits record high cases.

A projected spike in new COVID-19 cases arrived in startling fashion in Forsyth County and North Carolina.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 705 new cases in Forsyth, more than the county has ever seen reported on a single day.
Statewide, a record 18,571 cases were reported.
The surge comes as local and state public health officials say there is close to a 50-50 mix of delta and omicron cases.
Previously, the highest number of daily cases ever recorded in Forsyth was 430 on Jan. 9.
The count reported Thursday represents an astounding 64% increase over the previous daily high, as well as more than doubling from Wednesday’s case count of 345.
A silver lining, at least for Forsyth, is there were no additional deaths reported Thursday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Forsyth is at 59,258 cases and 616 COVID-19-related deaths, with 391 occurring in 2021 compared with 225 in 2020. There have been 23 related deaths reported so far in December.
Meanwhile, the statewide daily case record is up nearly 62% from the previous high of 11,581 reported Jan. 9 when the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had limited availability.
Cases reported Thursday nearly doubled the 9,317 reported the previous day.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
What’s more ominous is the statewide positive test rate still likely doesn’t reflect the full effect of family and other gatherings over the Christmas holiday period since it typically takes three to six days to go from being exposed to showing COVID-19 symptoms.
“A person with the omicron variant will infect three to five other people around them,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week he expects the county’s daily case count and positive test rate to remain elevated through Christmas and New Year’s, and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
The Forsyth positive test rate was at 13.7% as of 3 p.m. Thursday, compared with 9.1% on Dec. 23. The statewide positive test rate was at a record 22%.
DHHS response
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, according to local infectious diseases experts and state public health officials.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's outgoing health secretary, warned Dec. 20 about surging community spread of COVID-19 that could exceed 10,000 daily cases. Cohen is stepping down after Friday.
"Omicron is beginning to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic in the coming weeks," Cohen said at that time.
“The omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.”
State and local health-care officials also attribute the current surge to colder weather leading more people to spend more time indoors.
Gov. Roy Cooper has not provided official comment about the latest COVID-19 wave since Dec. 20, when he said that vaccinations, booster shots, testing and mask wearing indoors remain the best tools to slow COVID-19’s community spread heading into 2022.
Forsyth, statewide updates
With Thursday’s report, Forsyth averaged 58.3 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period, while Guilford is at 48.1 per 100,000.
One reason those case and positive test-rate totals are important is that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: the city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Meanwhile, Yadkin currently is at 93.8 cases per 100,000, Surry at 75.4 per 100,000, Davie at 69.8 per 100,000, Stokes at 63 per 100,000, and Alleghany at 61.6 cases per 100,000.
In the rest of the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, the positive test rate as of Tuesday was 15.3% in Alamance, 16.4% in Alleghany, 12.4% in Ashe, 13.6% in Davidson, 16.9% in Davie, 13.4% in Guilford, 12.3% in Randolph, 13.3% in Rockingham, 17.8% in Stokes, 15.8% in Surry, 9.7% in Watauga, 13.7% in Wilkes and 17.7% in Yadkin.
Statewide, there were 60 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.
There have been 1.67 million cases and 19,399 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also has surged over the past week.
The statewide total jumped from 1,777 on Dec. 23 to 2,258 as of 3 p.m. Thursday. The hospitalization count was not only up 136 over Wednesday, but represented the highest daily count since 2,277 on Oct. 12.
Of the latest total, 296 patients are listed as on a ventilator, down 16 from Wednesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 592 COVID-19 patients, up 48 from Wednesday.
According to DHHS, as of Dec. 25, unvaccinated individuals represented 83.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 88.6% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
"A tough time"
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he is among those public-health officials who believe omicron will have its most contagious and infectious impact between now and early February, and that unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals should limit their risks to exposure.
"It's going to be a tough time" because of the elevated daily case counts, Ohl said.
Ohl said the surge in local and statewide cases "are likely underreported for a lot of reasons," including people staying home when they are sick rather than getting tested, "tests are hard to find right now ... and not everyone reports their home test to the public health system."
"We have a pretty good idea of what's going on now ... and we've always tried to account for underreporting, which happens with any infectious diseases."
Ohl said he's encouraged that the surge in daily cases hasn't led — so far — to an equivalent increase in hospitalizations, which may be evidence that the omicron variant is less harmful than the delta variant.
"Our hospitals are definitely busier than they were three weeks ago ... but hospitalizations are not going up as fast (as cases)," Ohl said.
"Interestingly, our ICU units aren't as bad right now. It'll take another 10 to 14 days to see if that trend continues because it takes a while for a person to acquire the infection, get sick from the infection and then get sick enough to go into the ICU."
Ohl said that omicron supplants delta as the primary variant, it is less likely to cause hospitalization, particularly in people who've been vaccinated and boosted, or previously infected.
"That's why I don't think hospitalizations will be the problem they were this time last year," Ohl said.
Yet, Ohl said it's "still about 90% to 95% of those being hospitalized have never gotten a COVID-19 vaccine."
Hospital requests
Incoming state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said Thursday that "we are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable."
The Triad's three main health-care systems issued Thursday their latest in a series of community requests to not go to their emergency departments for routine COVID-19 testing.
"People wanting COVID-19 tests are causing longer waits in already crowded emergency departments," according to the joint statement from Atrium, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc.
"It is imperative that our communities seek the care they need, when they need it — in the right place," the systems said.
"However, they worry that people seeking COVID-19 testing may cause delays in care for people with true emergencies."
The systems cited getting appointments at their respective websites: wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing; ConeHealth.com/testing; and NovantHealth.org/CovidTest. They also cited going to a pharmacy or other testing location.
"Many testing sites are intended for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and those with symptoms," the system said. "People seeking travel, return-to-work or return-to-school clearance are asked to use the NCDHHS Test Site Finder for a location that better suits their needs.
"Hospital emergency departments are already busy with a surge in COVID-19 cases, seasonal influenza and traditional respiratory infections. Area health systems ask that people use virtual care, urgent care or their regular doctor whenever possible to avoid coming to the emergency department for non-life-threatening care."
