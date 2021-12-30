Forsyth has 705 new COVID cases, more than the county has ever seen before. NC also hits record high cases.

Ohl said he's encouraged that the surge in daily cases hasn't led — so far — to an equivalent increase in hospitalizations, which may be evidence that the omicron variant is less harmful than the delta variant.

"Our hospitals are definitely busier than they were three weeks ago ... but hospitalizations are not going up as fast (as cases)," Ohl said.

"Interestingly, our ICU units aren't as bad right now. It'll take another 10 to 14 days to see if that trend continues because it takes a while for a person to acquire the infection, get sick from the infection and then get sick enough to go into the ICU."

Ohl said that omicron supplants delta as the primary variant, it is less likely to cause hospitalization, particularly in people who've been vaccinated and boosted, or previously infected.

"That's why I don't think hospitalizations will be the problem they were this time last year," Ohl said.

Yet, Ohl said it's "still about 90% to 95% of those being hospitalized have never gotten a COVID-19 vaccine."

Hospital requests