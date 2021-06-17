Forsyth has additional COVID-19 related death amid pandemic low case counts

Families are mourning loved ones who died of coronavirus after being hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

New COVID-19 cases remain at pandemic lows in Forsyth County, but with another related death reported by state health officials.

There were four new cases reported Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Wednesday, DHHS reported Forsyth with no new daily cases for the first time since the pandemic began 15 months ago.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Forsyth’s case count is at 36,843, while the death toll is at 409, including 21 so far in June.

The average daily case count over the past 14 days has dropped from the mid-40s in early May to 16 as of Monday, according to Joshua Swift, the county’s health director.

Yet, Swift and other local public health officials remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.

“Even though our (case) numbers are low, I’m concerned that as we get more and more back to normal about those who aren’t vaccinated,” Swift said.