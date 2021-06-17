Forsyth has additional COVID-19 related death amid pandemic low case counts

New COVID-19 cases remain at pandemic lows in Forsyth County, but with another related death reported by state health officials.
There were four new cases reported Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Wednesday, DHHS reported Forsyth with no new daily cases for the first time since the pandemic began 15 months ago.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Forsyth’s case count is at 36,843, while the death toll is at 409, including 21 so far in June.
The average daily case count over the past 14 days has dropped from the mid-40s in early May to 16 as of Monday, according to Joshua Swift, the county’s health director.
Yet, Swift and other local public health officials remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
“Even though our (case) numbers are low, I’m concerned that as we get more and more back to normal about those who aren’t vaccinated,” Swift said.
“With most people wearing masks and social distancing, there was less risk.
“Now, those masks have gone away even though you’re supposed to wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated. We know that’s probably not happening," Swift said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that "almost all of the patients being admitted to our hospitals have not been vaccinated."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Forsyth is considered in the minimal to moderate category for COVID-19 transmission risk.
"That means we still have enough COVID circulating to make it worse than a bad flu season," Ohl said.
Statewide
DHHS reported 362 new cases and six additional deaths statewide.
North Carolina has had just under 1.01 million cases and 13,320 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 1.9% positive test rate based on 15,883 tests conducted Tuesday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When the mostly mask-less restrictions went into effect May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth, the latest rate was 2.2% of about 425 tests performed Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Ohl said that local testing is down about a third from the level of February.
"The large-scale testing sites have largely gone by the wayside because of lack of interest of getting tested, and those who have been vaccinated don't need to be tested if they have been exposed to COVID," Ohl said.
"People think COVID is over and they aren't doing it."
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 485 in Thursday’s report, down 10 from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 109 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down two from Wednesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Thursday, 4.32 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 51% of the population.
Just more than 4 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 319,232 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DHHS said 55% of adult North Carolinians are considered as partially vaccinated, while 51% are fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 48% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 178,605 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 166,756 are fully vaccinated, or 44% of the county population.
Swift said that as of Monday, 57% of adult Forsyth residents, or about 170,000, have been partially vaccinated. Swift said another 37,000 adult residents would need to be at least partially vaccinated for Forsyth to reach the 70% threshold for that demographic.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 153,034 individuals for the week that began June 7, which continues a nine-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 69% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
