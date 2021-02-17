Forsyth has another COVID-19 related death as daily county is back on the rise

The death toll in Forsyth County from COVID-19 illnesses has increased by one, while the case count climbed past the 100 threshold again.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth has reached 323 COVID-19 related deaths.
That's including 45 COVID-19 related deaths in February. There has been at least one death reported in Forsyth for all but two days so far this month.
By comparison, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
DHHS reported 127 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 78 reported Tuesday. The overall total is 30,744.
Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18. There also have been at least 100 cases in all but one day from Jan. 20 until Tuesday's count.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Surveillance
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 317 deaths in the county as of Feb. 13.
At that time, there were 170 males and 147 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
Ninety of those individuals were 85 or older.
Another 82 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 57 deaths.
Forty-eight deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Eighteen deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Sixteen individuals were 95 and older.
Three were 35 to 44 years old.
Two were 25 to 34 years old.
One was 15 to 24 years old.
The count includes 187 white, 91 Black, 27 Hispanic and two Asian residents. Ten people were of unknown race or ethnicity.
As of Feb. 13, there were 26,599 county residents were considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 89% of the 29,921 cases at that time.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 765,456 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 92.8% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
Statewide
Most key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina were back on the incline in Wednesday's report.
There were 3,167 new cases compared with 1,988 on Tuesday, which was the lowest daily count since 1,972 on Nov. 16.
It was the first time in six reports that the daily case count has increased day over day.
The overall statewide total is at 829,507.
There were 108 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, compared with 51 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 10,670.
Vaccinations
As of noon Wednesday, more than 1.88 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.71 million by medical providers and 167,813 in long-term care centers.
There have been 68,265 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 44,120 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.5% of county residents, and 24,145 receiving both doses, or 6.3%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
Swift said that Walgreens stores in the region are projected to get up to 100 doses per week from federal vaccines allocations. The first round of vaccination appointments for last Saturday was filled in less than a day.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,954 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Wednesday, down four from Tuesday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 21 of the last 24 days, with daily hospitalizations Monday of 1,941 at their lowest level since 1,855 on Nov. 29.
The 17-county Triad region reported 494 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, up four from Tuesday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 7.7% out of 23,401 tests conducted Monday. The statewide positive test rate of 5.9% on Feb. 16 was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.7% out of about 550 tests conducted Monday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
