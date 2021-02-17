Forsyth has another COVID-19 related death as daily county is back on the rise

The death toll in Forsyth County from COVID-19 illnesses has increased by one, while the case count climbed past the 100 threshold again.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth has reached 323 COVID-19 related deaths.

That's including 45 COVID-19 related deaths in February. There has been at least one death reported in Forsyth for all but two days so far this month.

By comparison, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

DHHS reported 127 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 78 reported Tuesday. The overall total is 30,744.

Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18. There also have been at least 100 cases in all but one day from Jan. 20 until Tuesday's count.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.