Forsyth has another COVID-19 related death. NC experiences first flu-related death

Forsyth County has recorded an additional COVID-19 related death amid the surge in new cases since the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Meanwhile, an uptick continues in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the rate of positive tests.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday the first flu-related death in the state, an adult identified as living in the western part of the state. The deceased had tested positive for flu and negative for COVID-19.
DHHS also reported Forsyth had 96 new COVID-19 cases between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth has had a total of 55,814 cases of COVID-19 and 593 related deaths during the pandemic.
So far this year, the county has had 368 COVID-related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say. There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's outgoing health secretary, said that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed North Carolina back into the red zone for COVID-19 community spread, which contains a recommendation for wearing masks at indoor public venues.
Cohen has announced plans to step down on Jan. 1 with Tuesday's event expected to be her last public presentation.
"We need to remain on guard because the virus is still here, and we have the tools to beat it back, foremost the vaccine and boosters," Cohen said.
Cohen continued to recommend getting tested for COVID two to three days before traveling to a family or public gathering, and getting tested again once back home.
Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169, reported Dec. 2.
With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth averaged 31.6 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two week period, while Guilford is at 24.4 per 100,000.
Meanwhile, Alleghany County is at 85.3 cases per 100,000, Yadkin County is at 68.3 per 100,000, Stokes County is at 58.1 per 100,000, Surry County is at 56.8 per 100,000, Ashe County is at 55.4 per 100,000.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 8.9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said the latest uptick is related to Thanksgiving-related holiday gatherings and travel.
“Our travel during this past Thanksgiving was the highest it’s been since the pandemic and actually about back to pre-pandemic (passenger) loads for the airlines,” Ohl said.
“People getting together, people getting exposed and the virus transmits.”
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that he expects the Forsyth daily case count to remain elevated at or near the 114 per day average through the Christmas and New Year's holiday period and potentially two to three weeks afterward.
Flu spreading
The annual flu season is measured typically from Oct. 1 through March 31, although in recent years it has lingered as long as mid-May.
Although influenza cases and deaths were at an historic low during the 2020-2021 season, the number of influenza deaths reported in North Carolina ranged from 186 to 391 during the five prior seasons.
DHHS cautioned that North Carolina "is seeing more influenza activity than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020."
For example, Ohl has said that Wake Forest University has been experiencing a flu outbreak among students while COVID-19 cases are minimal because the vast majority of students and university employees are considered fully vaccinated.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the midst of the flu season, creating even more demand of our state’s hospital beds,” Kody Kinsley, the state's deputy health secretary, said in a statement.
“It is important to get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot as soon as possible and get your booster when you become eligible, to protect yourself and your family and to preserve hospital bed capacity for emergencies.”
Student update
Swift said Tuesday that at least 6,372 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.
That represents about 18% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said that about 3,900 Forsyth children in that age range, or 11%, are fully vaccinated.
Cohen said that about 17% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 151,000 out of 893,000, have received at least one dose.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 45%. The statewide rate if 46% for at least one vaccine shot in that age group.
Cohen said she is not prepared to recommend a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools.
She expressed confidence that more parents will choose to have their child vaccinated "with time and access to good information."
Statewide update
DHHS reported 1,932 cases Tuesday, compared with 2,168 Monday, 3,009 Sunday and 3,776 Saturday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Saturday’s total was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
The state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 23 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.58 million COVID-19 cases and 19,033 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,575 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide Tuesday. The 1,580 hospitalized patients listed for Saturday was the highest since Oct. 22.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 474 COVID-19 patients, up eight from Monday. The Triad has the highest number of any region in the state.
Ohl said that while paying attention to the omicron variant of COVID-19 is appropriate, “we still haven’t gotten through delta, and we’re seeing roughly a 40% increase in hospitalizations” over the past two weeks with “almost all being unvaccinated people — no different than it was in August and September.”
“It’s really unfortunate because each of those hospitalizations is a preventable occurrence by vaccine.”
The statewide positive test rate was 9.2% on Monday, up from 8.4% on Monday.
The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters, vaccinations
Tuesday represented the first year of a COVID-19 vaccine being available in North Carolina, at that time initially at healthcare facilities.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
As of noon Tuesday, 223,961 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 69%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
As of noon Tuesday, 1.98 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in North Carolina since Aug. 13.
