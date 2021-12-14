Forsyth has another COVID-19 related death. NC experiences first flu-related death

For example, Ohl has said that Wake Forest University has been experiencing a flu outbreak among students while COVID-19 cases are minimal because the vast majority of students and university employees are considered fully vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the midst of the flu season, creating even more demand of our state’s hospital beds,” Kody Kinsley, the state's deputy health secretary, said in a statement.

“It is important to get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot as soon as possible and get your booster when you become eligible, to protect yourself and your family and to preserve hospital bed capacity for emergencies.”

Student update

Swift said Tuesday that at least 6,372 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.

That represents about 18% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.

Swift said that about 3,900 Forsyth children in that age range, or 11%, are fully vaccinated.

Cohen said that about 17% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 151,000 out of 893,000, have received at least one dose.