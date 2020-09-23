Forsyth has another COVID-19 related death, raising overall total to 96

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County recorded an additional COVID-19 related death for the second consecutive day, raising the county's total to 96 since mid-March.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest Forsyth death Wednesday. There have been 20 deaths reported for the county so far in September.

There were 36 new cases reported in Forsyth for an overall total of 6,886. The daily cases have ranged from 17 to 40 in the past week.

On Tuesday, the Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more detailed numbers that were as of Saturday.

Overall total of deaths by age group:

66 for ages 65 and older

19 for ages 55 to 64

Six for ages 45 to 54

Two for ages 25 to 34

One for ages 35 to 44.

Overall deaths by race: 43 white residents; 31 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.

All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.