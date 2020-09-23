Forsyth has another COVID-19 related death, raising overall total to 96

Forsyth County recorded an additional COVID-19 related death for the second consecutive day, raising the county's total to 96 since mid-March.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported the latest Forsyth death Wednesday. There have been 20 deaths reported for the county so far in September.
There were 36 new cases reported in Forsyth for an overall total of 6,886. The daily cases have ranged from 17 to 40 in the past week.
On Tuesday, the Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more detailed numbers that were as of Saturday.
Overall total of deaths by age group:
66 for ages 65 and older
19 for ages 55 to 64
Six for ages 45 to 54
Two for ages 25 to 34
One for ages 35 to 44.
Overall deaths by race: 43 white residents; 31 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered: 6,315 (About 91.7%)
Active Forsyth County cases reported Wednesday: 475.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 2.9% out of about 1,050 tests.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 196, third highest of any region in the state.
(The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.)
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Wednesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in North Carolina: 952.
N.C. deaths reported Tuesday: 30.
Total deaths reported in N.C. since reporting began in mid-March: 3,316
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 176,422 (about 90.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized Wednesday: 912, up seven from Tuesday's report.
Daily N.C. tests reported Tuesday (subject to change): 12,371. Overall total is 2.84 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 5.3% out of 15,898 tests.
