An additional Forsyth County resident has died due to COVID-19. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 64 new cases in Forsyth on Wednesday, increasing the overall total to 5,381. The death toll increased to 53. During August, daily cases in Forsyth have ranged from 13 to 65 after being at 88 on July 31.
Statewide, there were 1,166 new cases Tuesday, following 1,051 on Monday and 626 on Sunday, which was the smallest daily total since June 2.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, 4,429 residents are counted as recovered and 899 residents have active cases — the first time that number has been below 1,000 since late June.
DHHS said in a news release it has made changes the number of tests reported in North Carolina "after discovering a discrepancy between electronic and manual reporting of testing data that had been submitted by LabCorp."
The total statewide test count has been lowered from 2.02 million to 1.82 million.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, stressed that the adjustment "does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks."
However, Cohen acknowledged the error shows North Carolina has been doing fewer tests than health officials thought.
"We quickly corrected the issue and provided the updated manual reports to NCDHHS," said Brian Caveney, LabCorp's chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.
Cohen said DHHS is "committed to data transparency and data accuracy as part of our COVID-19 response."
"The department is continually improving our data systems and engaging in regular quality-control measures and is transparent when errors are detected," she said.
Cohen said DHHS is trying to eliminate as much manual data collection as possible.
Nearly 140,000 cases
There have been 139,061 cases statewide since the pandemic began in mid-March. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18.
DHHS recorded 45 additional deaths Tuesday related to COVID-19, raising the overall statewide total to 2,249.
The agency said 1,062 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19, down 60 from Monday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
Cohen told legislators Tuesday that the improvement signaled by lower August case numbers "is fragile."
That is even with evidence that, statewide, the mask mandate that began June 26 is helping, she said.
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 8% and 10% since mid-May.
However, it was at 5% on Monday before rising to 6% on Tuesday. DHHS did not provide the positive rate data Wednesday.
Cohen called it good news that the state has lowered its positive testing rate but she cautioned that she wants to see at least a seven day average at 5% — and preferably a 14-day average — before considering it a leading indicator of less COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Cohen said Wednesday that the change in the number of tests administered "is absolutely not affecting the positive rate decline" of the past three weeks.
On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
