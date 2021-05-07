Forsyth has first COVID-19 related death for May; N.C. moves closer to 1 million cases

The DHHS COVID-19 dashboard lists 3.9 million adults with one dose, or 50.3%, and 3.3 million as fully vaccinated, or 43.6%.

“This is a significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Thursday.

Altogether, there have been 7.46 million doses administered in the state. More than 74% of the population ages 65 and older is fully vaccinated.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen have said that if at least two-thirds of adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable, he could end most social distancing restrictions, including lifting the indoor mask mandate.

DHHS’ Friday report did not update the county-level vaccination totals. On Thursday, DHHS listed 33.5% of Forsyth County’s population having at least one dose, or 127,917, while 29.5%, or 112,913, are considered as fully vaccinated.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that reaching a 50% vaccination level for adults could be a sign "of the beginning of the end" for the pandemic.

"I think we're going to have a good summer."