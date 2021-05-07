Forsyth has first COVID-19 related death for May; N.C. moves closer to 1 million cases

Forsyth County has been reported with its first COVID-19 related death for May, along with 53 new cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
The county's overall COVID-19 related death total is at 375.
After February was the deadliest month for the pandemic at 67, there were 16 in March and 13 in April.
The average daily case count has been 67 over the past two weeks. That’s up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Overall, there have been 35,599 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, with 1,932 new cases reported Friday for an overall total of 980,498, the state moved closer toward having 1 million North Carolinians infected by the coronavirus since mid-March 2020.
The statewide death total is 12,780 after DHHS reported 42 additional deaths Friday.
Vaccinations
Just more than half of the adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The DHHS COVID-19 dashboard lists 3.9 million adults with one dose, or 50.3%, and 3.3 million as fully vaccinated, or 43.6%.
“This is a significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Thursday.
Altogether, there have been 7.46 million doses administered in the state. More than 74% of the population ages 65 and older is fully vaccinated.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen have said that if at least two-thirds of adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable, he could end most social distancing restrictions, including lifting the indoor mask mandate.
DHHS’ Friday report did not update the county-level vaccination totals. On Thursday, DHHS listed 33.5% of Forsyth County’s population having at least one dose, or 127,917, while 29.5%, or 112,913, are considered as fully vaccinated.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that reaching a 50% vaccination level for adults could be a sign "of the beginning of the end" for the pandemic.
"I think we're going to have a good summer."
However, Ohl cautioned that "we still have a ways to go, and what I'm afraid is that we're not going to get much above halfway being fully vaccinated, maybe 60%.
"That's just not enough from a community standpoint and a public-health standpoint, so we're going to have to keep at it," particularly with adults ages 18 to 35.
Vaccination direction
Cohen acknowledged there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
In response, she said DHHS and county health departments gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, and providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
The Forsyth health department said people who received a first dose at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will get the second dose there through May 24.
First-dose vaccinations from the department began Thursday at the department’s facilities, 799 Highland Ave. Vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Swift said the Highland facility can handle up to 600 vaccinations per day.
Novant Health offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said Tuesday the system is considering reducing hours at the Hanes Mall site as it prepares to shift some vaccinations into physicians’ offices.
Individuals seeking a walk-in vaccination have another option with local CVS Pharmacy locations.
The federally supported COVID-19 mass-vaccination center at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro is offering the J&J vaccine along with the Pfizer vaccine.
Doses of both vaccines are available by appointment and on a walk-in and drive-up basis. Appointments can be made at www.GSOmassvax.org or by calling 888-675-4567.
Metrics update
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,006 in Friday’s report, down 25 from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 212 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down 27 from Thursday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 4.4% based on 38,706 tests performed Wednesday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.6% of about 1,250 tests performed Wednesday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
336-727-7376