Forsyth has first COVID-19 related deaths in two weeks; daily case count climbing higher

Forsyth County has experienced its first COVID-19 related deaths in the past two weeks, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
The county also had its largest daily COVID-19 case count — at 62 — since March 14.
The death count in Forsyth is at 359 since mid-March 2020, while the case count reached 33,100.
The latest increase in key COVID-19 metrics comes as local and state health officials have stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat even as social gathering restrictions will be eased at 5 p.m. Friday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that he shares the concerns of other health officials that "a small wave" of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.
"We're going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area," Ohl said.
Ohl said there will be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from "the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk."
The 60 new cases in Forsyth reported Thursday follows 51 reported Wednesday, 30 on Tuesday and 29 on Monday.
Still, the county’s new daily cases have remained below 100 for 24 consecutive days.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 14 so far in March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide
DHHS reported 2,112 new cases statewide Thursday, compared with 2,098 on Wednesday, 1,062 on Tuesday and 1,248 on Monday.
The statewide total is 903,374.
There were 93 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide — the most in a daily report since 109 on Feb. 24.
Overall, the statewide death toll is 11,987.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 945, down 36 from Wednesday.
Monday’s count of 923 is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6. The daily count has been below 1,000 for nine consecutive days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, unchanged for the past two days. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 6.1% based on 13,549 tests conducted Tuesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.3% out of about 550 tests conducted Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS is halting providing COVID-19 updates on Saturdays, beginning this weekend.
Vaccinations
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, at least 140,110 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 82,591 adults receiving the first dose, or about 21.6% of county residents, and 57,519 receiving both doses, or 15% of the county’s population.
Three providers in Forsyth — Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Department of Public Health and Novant Health Inc. — are working together to distribute vaccines.
Statewide, 4.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.7 million by medical providers and 604,037 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.7 million and 1.49 million, respectively, as of Thursday. There also have been 112,545 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 33% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 19.6% both doses.
Ohl cautioned that those planning outdoor event with gatherings of up to 100 — permissible after 5 p.m. Friday — such as a wedding or large barbecue, should continue to wear masks and have a plan for how to serve and eat food since masks are removed to eat.
Ohl expressed confidence that the Triad's vaccine supply level will be sufficient enough by June 1 that individuals who want to be vaccinated can be.
"Then the hard part comes in, and that is talking to people who haven't quite made a decision yet, or is hesitant to get the vaccine," Ohl said.
"We need to be able to answer questions about a lot of myths that are out there, make sure they know about the safety and efficacy data of the vaccine."
336-727-7376