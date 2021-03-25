Forsyth has first COVID-19 related deaths in two weeks; daily case count climbing higher

Forsyth County has experienced its first COVID-19 related deaths in the past two weeks, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

The county also had its largest daily COVID-19 case count — at 62 — since March 14.

The death count in Forsyth is at 359 since mid-March 2020, while the case count reached 33,100.

The latest increase in key COVID-19 metrics comes as local and state health officials have stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat even as social gathering restrictions will be eased at 5 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that he shares the concerns of other health officials that "a small wave" of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.

"We're going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area," Ohl said.

Ohl said there will be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from "the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk."

The 60 new cases in Forsyth reported Thursday follows 51 reported Wednesday, 30 on Tuesday and 29 on Monday.