Forsyth has first day in February without a COVID-19 related death

Most key COVID-19 metrics continued to move in a positive direction in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
That includes the first daily report without a COVID-19 related death in Forsyth during February.
The overall pandemic death toll in Forsyth is at 317, including seven reported Friday and 26 in the past seven days.
There have been 39 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths so far in February.
By comparisons, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 191 new cases Saturday for an overall count of 30,298 since mid-March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Statewide, 77 additional deaths were reported Saturday for an overall total of 10,453.
There were 4,130 new cases reported statewide for an overall total of 818,724.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."
Local vaccinations update
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health temporarily reopened Saturday its call-center options for vaccination appointments.
An undisclosed number of appointments were filled for next week for Groups One and Two: individuals ages 65 and over, and health-care workers.
The department provided the call-center option for the first time since Jan. 7. The call center system is operated by locally owned bizdial LLC.
When appointments become available again, likely on Feb. 20, individuals can schedule appointments at the link Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, or by calling (336) 360-5260.
Callers will hear a prerecorded message and their number will be put in an automatic queue. They will receive a call back from Public Health staff, which will make two attempts to contact callers.
Some phone providers may display the call center number as private when staff returns calls. This is outside of the department's control, so callers who are expecting a return call are urged to answer.
The call center may close temporarily if the queue is full, and residents will need to call back if that happens.
As of Friday, more than 1.63 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.48 million by medical providers and 149,905 in long-term care centers.
There have been 60,908 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 41,138 individuals receiving the first dose and 19,770 receiving both doses.
Because the vaccine comes from federal supplies, individuals are not bound to their county or state of residence.
The first round of vaccination appointments for Saturday was taken quickly at Walgreens stores in Forsyth and the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C.
Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
Its vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.
Group Three update
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen acknowledged Wednesday that extending vaccinations to Group Three would require additional vaccine supplies from the federal government.
DHHS plans to open on Feb. 24 vaccination appointments for K-12 teachers, educators, support staff and child care staff. Other essential frontline workers become eligible March 11.
Nikki Nissen, Novant's chief nursing officer, cautioned Friday that Novant will be limited in how many vaccines it will be able to provide to teachers, educators and child care staff.
“Unfortunately, just because someone is eligible for the vaccine, it doesn’t mean we’re going to have appointments available for them unless our allocations increase," Nissen said.
President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will have enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccine supply by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.
The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks.
Cooper said that "the Biden administration wants to wait to see what the FDA says about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine" before states begin to contemplate who should get which versions if/when all three are available.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 2,101 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Saturday, down 50 from Friday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 18 of the last 20 days, with daily hospitalizations at their lowest level since 2,101 on Dec. 3.
The 17-county Triad region reported 496 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, down 21 from Friday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 6.5% out of 64,999 tests conducted Thursday. Tuesday's statewide positive test rate of 5.9% was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
Cohen has said her preference is a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below in terms of measuring a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8% out of about 2,250 tests conducted Thursday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
336-727-7376