Forsyth has first day in February without a COVID-19 related death

Most key COVID-19 metrics continued to move in a positive direction in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.

That includes the first daily report without a COVID-19 related death in Forsyth during February.

The overall pandemic death toll in Forsyth is at 317, including seven reported Friday and 26 in the past seven days.

There have been 39 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths so far in February.

By comparisons, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 191 new cases Saturday for an overall count of 30,298 since mid-March.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.