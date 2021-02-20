Forsyth has five more COVID-19 related deaths; February ties for monthly high for pandemic

Forsyth County has tied a somber monthly high for COVID-19 related deaths with an additional five reported Saturday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The overall total for the pandemic is at 337 for Forsyth.
That includes 59 deaths in February, tying January for the most in any month.
At least one death among Forsyth residents has been reported on all but two days so far in February. There have been 20 deaths over the past seven days.
DHHS reported 95 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 115 reported Friday, 110 reported Thursday and 127 reported Wednesday. The overall total is 31,064.
There have been at least 100 cases reported all but three days between Jan. 20 and Saturday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
As of Feb. 13, there were 26,599 Forsyth residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or about 89% of the 29,921 cases at the time.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 765,456 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, nearly 96% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
Statewide
DHHS issued a disclaimer Saturday for its statewide COVID-19 dashboard.
There were 685 COVID-19 cases at UNC Health Southeastern Hospital in Lumberton since Dec. 30 that had not been reported to DHHS before Saturday. DHHS said the delay in reporting "did not impact patient notifications or care from UNC Health Southeastern."
DHHS reported 3,446 new cases statewide, of which 2,761 were not related to the Lumberton hospital.
By comparison, there were 3,227 new cases reported Friday, 3,916 on Thursday and 3,167 on Wednesday.
The overall statewide total is at 840,096.
There were 76 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, compared with 54 reported Friday, 96 reported Thursday and 108 reported Wednesday. The overall total is at 10,896.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina may be nearing an easing of some Phase Three pandemic socioeconomic restrictions by early March.
Cooper said he and his administration expect to announce next week their plans. Some of the restrictions have been in place since Oct. 2.
"All of the restrictions that are in place now ... all of these are on the table to be considered," Cooper said.
"Health officials are examining the data and looking at the science, talking to people in other states. They will continue to look at our (COVID-19) numbers ... as we look at the next executive order."
Vaccinations
As of Friday, more than 1.98 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — about 1.8 million by medical providers and more than 171,000 in long-term care centers.
There have been 69,762 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 44,539 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.6% of county residents, and 25,223 receiving both doses, or 6.6%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
Statewide, 1,708 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Saturday, down 72 from Friday.
Saturday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,601 on Nov. 23. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 24 of the last 27 days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 408 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Saturday, down 31 from Friday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 5.7% out of 48,852 tests conducted Thursday. It hasn't been that low since the 5.7% rate on Oct. 9.
By contrast, the record high 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.4% out of about 1,350 tests conducted Thursday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
