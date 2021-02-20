Forsyth has five more COVID-19 related deaths; February ties for monthly high for pandemic

"Health officials are examining the data and looking at the science, talking to people in other states. They will continue to look at our (COVID-19) numbers ... as we look at the next executive order."

Vaccinations

As of Friday, more than 1.98 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — about 1.8 million by medical providers and more than 171,000 in long-term care centers.

There have been 69,762 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 44,539 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.6% of county residents, and 25,223 receiving both doses, or 6.6%.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.

Statewide, 1,708 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Saturday, down 72 from Friday.

Saturday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,601 on Nov. 23. The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 24 of the last 27 days.

The 17-county Triad region reported 408 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Saturday, down 31 from Friday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.