Forsyth has five more COVID-19 related deaths; hospitalizations remain on downward path
Forsyth County and North Carolina remained on a good-news, bad-news COVID-19 pattern over the weekend.

The county had an additional five COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The overall total is at 271.

It is the fifth time in the past 10 days that Forsyth has had multiple deaths listed by DHHS when including six reported Friday; four Thursday; seven Tuesday and the record daily high of nine Jan. 15.

Statewide, there were an additional 109 deaths for an overall total of 8.695.

That follows 122 deaths statewide Saturday, 125 on Friday and 139 deaths on Thursday. The daily high is 142 reported Jan. 10.

January is the deadliest month for the pandemic in N.C. at 1,892. The previous high was 1,542 deaths during December.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Hospitalizations decrease

Meanwhile, the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Triad and statewide continued on its downward trend.

DHHS reported there were 3,303 hospitalizations statewide — the lowest total since 3,192 on Dec. 27. It is down 113 from Saturday. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The same trend held true in the 17-county Triad region, where 888 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Sunday's report, down 33 from Saturday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.

The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 498, or 24.3% of 2,050 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,856, or 24.3% of 15,842 statewide.

COVID-19 case counts

DHHS reported Forsyth with 230 cases Sunday after 308 on Saturday and 311 on Friday.

The overall number of cases in Forsyth is at 26,545, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.

It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

DHHS reported 6,096 new cases statewide for an overall total of 718,812.

That followed 7,181 reported Saturday, 7,436 on Friday and 7,187 on Thursday.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 12.6% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Friday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

The statewide positive test rate was at 10.5% out of 64,179 tests conducted Friday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

Vaccination totals

The current heightened — and criticized — focus on accelerating vaccinations in N.C. has improved the state's national ranking in percentage of the population receiving their first dose and number of doses used.

According to The New York Times' COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, North Carolina's ranking improved from 35th to 27th since Friday at 5.3%.

Its ranking rose from tied for 38th in percentage of doses used to tied for 32nd at 51%, or 636,439 out of 1.45 million doses that have been distributed.

DHHS reported Sunday that 573,130 doses have been administered statewide.

That breaks down to 424,272 first doses, 76,293 second doses and 72,563 total doses administered to long-term care facilities by CVS Health and Walgreens.

DHHS reported 19,412 residents of Forsyth have received a first dose and 5,335 both doses.

For the 14-county version of the Triad and Northwest N.C., there have been 75,230 individuals with a first dose and 13,548 individuals with both doses. 

The state's latest distribution round of COVID-19 vaccine drew heated criticism Friday from two of the Triad's main health-care systems.

Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, the largest hospital in the Atrium Health network, is scheduled to receive a total of 35,225 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine from DHHS.

Atrium was scheduled to provide over the past three days at least 16,000 doses at its mass-vaccination site at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That represents 27.7% of DHHS' statewide allotment of 127,125 for next week.

Meanwhile, the systemwide first-dose total for Novant Health Inc. was lowered from 5,325 this week to 5,075 next week. Forsyth and Presbyterian medical centers will each receive 1,950 first doses of Pfizer.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an affiliate of Atrium, remained the same at 2,975 first doses systemwide, while Cone Health went from 975 first doses this week to none next week.

Cone responded by informing 10,400 individuals that it will have to reschedule their first-dose appointment.

COVID vaccination sites

COVID vaccination sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Feb. 2. Shots are available to those 65 and older and to healthcare workers.

The department was told Thursday it is getting 5,000 first doses of Moderna this week.

All vaccinations are now taking place at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-in appointments will be provided.

The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. There are plans to take a rest day on Jan. 31.

Once appointments are filled, county health officials advises checking frequently at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for when the next round of appointments are offered.

The department said there is a waiting list for individuals who can respond in a short amount of time to an appointment opening.

The department paused the call-in option at 336-703-2081 on Jan. 7.

Novant

Novant is making vaccination appointments for people 65 and older through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Novant said individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.

Vaccination clinic: Novant plans to open its mass vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. The goal is to open Jan. 25 and operate on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekday schedule.

Winston-Salem Transit Authority said it will begin Jan. 25 a temporary bus stop at the Hanes Mall site.

An appointment-only local vaccination clinic is taking place on Saturdays focused on minority communities for about 150 individuals. Novant said it has plans to conduct a similar weekend clinic rotating around three different church or school sites.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist has opened vaccination appointments to in-network individuals ages 65 and over by calling 336-70-COVID.

Patients will be updated about access to vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Vaccination clinic: Atrium Health, the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist, has plans for a mass vaccination site in Forsyth. No site or date has yet been set. 

Cone Health

Cone Health's vaccinations are being done by appointment at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

Cone was told Friday it would not be receiving any new first doses next week, which has led it to reschedule up to 10,400 appointments to an undetermined future date.

To join the waitlist for a vaccine, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-wait-list. An email address is required to join the waitlist.

COVID testing sites

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 26; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 28.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Cone Health

Testing by appointment only.

Call 336-890-1140 for an appointment to Cone's sites in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.

For more information, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/testing.

