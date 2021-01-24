Forsyth has five more COVID-19 related deaths; hospitalizations remain on downward path

Forsyth County and North Carolina remained on a good-news, bad-news COVID-19 pattern over the weekend.

The county had an additional five COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The overall total is at 271.

It is the fifth time in the past 10 days that Forsyth has had multiple deaths listed by DHHS when including six reported Friday; four Thursday; seven Tuesday and the record daily high of nine Jan. 15.

Statewide, there were an additional 109 deaths for an overall total of 8.695.

That follows 122 deaths statewide Saturday, 125 on Friday and 139 deaths on Thursday. The daily high is 142 reported Jan. 10.

January is the deadliest month for the pandemic in N.C. at 1,892. The previous high was 1,542 deaths during December.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Hospitalizations decrease

Meanwhile, the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Triad and statewide continued on its downward trend.