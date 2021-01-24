Forsyth has five more COVID-19 related deaths; hospitalizations remain on downward path

Forsyth County and North Carolina remained on a good-news, bad-news COVID-19 pattern over the weekend.
The county had an additional five COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The overall total is at 271.
It is the fifth time in the past 10 days that Forsyth has had multiple deaths listed by DHHS when including six reported Friday; four Thursday; seven Tuesday and the record daily high of nine Jan. 15.
Statewide, there were an additional 109 deaths for an overall total of 8.695.
That follows 122 deaths statewide Saturday, 125 on Friday and 139 deaths on Thursday. The daily high is 142 reported Jan. 10.
January is the deadliest month for the pandemic in N.C. at 1,892. The previous high was 1,542 deaths during December.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Hospitalizations decrease
Meanwhile, the number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Triad and statewide continued on its downward trend.
DHHS reported there were 3,303 hospitalizations statewide — the lowest total since 3,192 on Dec. 27. It is down 113 from Saturday. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
The same trend held true in the 17-county Triad region, where 888 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Sunday's report, down 33 from Saturday. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 14 weeks.
The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 498, or 24.3% of 2,050 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,856, or 24.3% of 15,842 statewide.
COVID-19 case counts
DHHS reported Forsyth with 230 cases Sunday after 308 on Saturday and 311 on Friday.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth is at 26,545, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
DHHS reported 6,096 new cases statewide for an overall total of 718,812.
That followed 7,181 reported Saturday, 7,436 on Friday and 7,187 on Thursday.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 12.6% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Friday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
The statewide positive test rate was at 10.5% out of 64,179 tests conducted Friday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
Vaccination totals
The current heightened — and criticized — focus on accelerating vaccinations in N.C. has improved the state's national ranking in percentage of the population receiving their first dose and number of doses used.
According to The New York Times' COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, North Carolina's ranking improved from 35th to 27th since Friday at 5.3%.
Its ranking rose from tied for 38th in percentage of doses used to tied for 32nd at 51%, or 636,439 out of 1.45 million doses that have been distributed.
DHHS reported Sunday that 573,130 doses have been administered statewide.
That breaks down to 424,272 first doses, 76,293 second doses and 72,563 total doses administered to long-term care facilities by CVS Health and Walgreens.
DHHS reported 19,412 residents of Forsyth have received a first dose and 5,335 both doses.
For the 14-county version of the Triad and Northwest N.C., there have been 75,230 individuals with a first dose and 13,548 individuals with both doses.
The state's latest distribution round of COVID-19 vaccine drew heated criticism Friday from two of the Triad's main health-care systems.
Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, the largest hospital in the Atrium Health network, is scheduled to receive a total of 35,225 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine from DHHS.
Atrium was scheduled to provide over the past three days at least 16,000 doses at its mass-vaccination site at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That represents 27.7% of DHHS' statewide allotment of 127,125 for next week.
Meanwhile, the systemwide first-dose total for Novant Health Inc. was lowered from 5,325 this week to 5,075 next week. Forsyth and Presbyterian medical centers will each receive 1,950 first doses of Pfizer.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an affiliate of Atrium, remained the same at 2,975 first doses systemwide, while Cone Health went from 975 first doses this week to none next week.
Cone responded by informing 10,400 individuals that it will have to reschedule their first-dose appointment.
