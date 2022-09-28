Forsyth has five more COVID-19 related deaths. Weekly case count reaches near five-month low

The number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County dropped to a nearly five-month low last week, according to Wednesday's weekly update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

However, Forsyth was reported with an additional five COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 877 since mid-March 2020.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 24 was 754, down from a revised 940 in the previous DHHS report.

It is the lowest weekly count for Forsyth since 726 for the week that ended May 7.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 16.4%, or 123, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers range from 700 to 1,200 per week.

The number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 113,831 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth community levels

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to count Forsyth among counties with high COVID-19 levels.

That's been the case for 12 consecutive weeks.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

In other numbers used by the CDC to measure the prevalence of COVID-19:

The county had 249 new cases for every 100,000 people, compared with 238 in the previous report.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 11.5, compared with 16.2 in the previous report.

Also, 3.9% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.6% the previous week.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks rose by one to 18 in the latest state update.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks went down by five to 218, while infected residents increased by three to 200.

The current outbreak at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. was unchanged in the latest report at 113 staff members and 47 residents.

There have been at least four long-term care residents who have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Other current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with cases among 28 residents and seven staff (both unchanged from previous report).

* The Oaks, 19 residents (unchanged) and 13 staff (up three).

* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, 19 residents and 10 staff (both unchanged).

* Salemtowne, 15 residents and 13 staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Glen, 23 staff and five residents (both unchanged).

* The Atrium/The Respite Center, 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Elms, 18 staff (unchanged).

DHHS has removed The Citadel at Winston-Salem from the outbreak list.

Also removed was Homestead Hills.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 40 inmates (up three) and three staff (unchanged). It remains the third largest current jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 14,938, down from a revised 18,930 in the previous report.

It is the eighth consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 2,323, or 15.5%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at just under 3.2 million.

There were 111 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 26,525 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 972, down 39 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 921 last week, down from 1,036 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 222 COVID-19 patients, down 27 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 78.8% of new cases from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.

DHHS reported 12.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 16.7 million the previous two week.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.