Forsyth has four more COVID-19 related deaths. State reaches high in hospitalizations.

Forsyth County reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, meaning 13 local residents have died of the disease over the past five days.
The overall Forsyth death total is at 150 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
As of Saturday, when the county had recorded 141 deaths, 105 of those people were ages 65 and older. Another 25 were ages 55 to 64. There were 79 deaths among white residents, along with 41 Black residents and 19 Hispanic residents.
DHHS reported Forsyth logged 168 new cases on Tuesday. That follows a pandemic-high of 198 reported Sunday and 178 reported for both Saturday and Thursday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Forsyth is at 11,182 overall cases as of noon Tuesday. The county has experienced 21 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
Record hospitalizations
DHHS reported Tuesday a record 1,501 hospitalizations statewide, up 77 from Monday. The previous pandemic high was 1,425, reported Saturday.
Monday, the Triad region was reported with a pandemic high of 413 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, again the most for any region in the state. The 17-county region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, is made up of Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that community hospitals within the western part of the Triad region are seeing an uptick in cases.
Cohen said there is "no urgent concern" about the hospitals' bed capacity being strained, "but we want to take action now" to keep it from being taxed further.
The Triad's three largest healthcare systems said Tuesday that while they are experiencing upticks in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, they are within their bed capacity range.
"We currently have the capacity to handle the additional hospital admissions in terms of beds, personal protective equipment and staff," said Dr. David Priest, Novant Health Inc.'s chief quality, safety and epidemiology officer.
Priest said Novant has in North Carolina more than 2,400 beds available for the pandemic.
"Novant Health has extensive surge plans in place and stands ready to respond to the needs of our communities," Priest said. "We are able to increase our bed capacity by 60% in preparation for a potential surge."
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said that "as we monitor current and projected volumes throughout our health system, we have developed surge plans to ensure we are prepared for any increases in hospitalizations."
"We are in regular communication with local and state health officials and our colleagues at other hospitals and health systems throughout the region."
Cone Health issued a cautionary note, saying it had 103 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, surpassing 100 for the first time during the pandemic. Its COVID-19 only Green Valley facility has a capacity of 116, while other affiliated hospitals have limited space for COVID-19 patients.
“We have seen a sizable bump in the number of people with COVID-19 after every holiday,” says Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone's chief physician executive.
"If current transmission rates of the virus continue, projections are that this number will increase to over 150 by year-end and grow much higher in the new year."
