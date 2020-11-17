Forsyth has four more COVID-19 related deaths. State reaches high in hospitalizations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that community hospitals within the western part of the Triad region are seeing an uptick in cases.

Cohen said there is "no urgent concern" about the hospitals' bed capacity being strained, "but we want to take action now" to keep it from being taxed further.

The Triad's three largest healthcare systems said Tuesday that while they are experiencing upticks in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, they are within their bed capacity range.

"We currently have the capacity to handle the additional hospital admissions in terms of beds, personal protective equipment and staff," said Dr. David Priest, Novant Health Inc.'s chief quality, safety and epidemiology officer.

Priest said Novant has in North Carolina more than 2,400 beds available for the pandemic.

"Novant Health has extensive surge plans in place and stands ready to respond to the needs of our communities," Priest said. "We are able to increase our bed capacity by 60% in preparation for a potential surge."