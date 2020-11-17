Forsyth has four more COVID-19 related deaths. State reaches record high in hospitalizations.

Forsyth County reported four more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, the latest in a five-day stretch that has seen 13 Forsyth deaths recorded.

The overall Forsyth death total is at 150 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Saturday, when the county had recorded 141 deaths, 105 of those people were ages 65 and older. Another 25 were ages 55 to 64.

There were 79 deaths among white residents, along with 41 Black residents and 19 Hispanic residents of Forsyth.

DHHS reported Forsyth logged 168 new cases on Tuesday. That follows on a pandemic-high of 198 reported Sunday and 178 reported for both Saturday and Thursday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

Forsyth is at 11,182 overall cases as of noon Tuesday. The county has experienced 21 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

"I think our cases will slowly continue to go up in our area until we have something new and different that changes how we interact as people,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday.