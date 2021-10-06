Forsyth has four more COVID-19 related deaths

The recent uptick of COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County is carrying over into October with four additional victims reported Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' also reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 133 new cases.
The county has seen 49,690 cases and 525 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far in October.
September was the third deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth at 53, trailing just 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
Public and local hospital healthcare officials say the vast majority of the COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. have been unvaccinated individuals.
The 53 deaths listed for September are the most for any month since vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.
Statewide, DHHS reported 3,598 new cases in Wednesday's report, compared with 2,703 on Tuesday, 2,219 on Monday and 3,728 on Sunday.
There were 133 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide since noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.42 million COVID-19 cases and 16,945 deaths.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that unvaccinated people represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated people represent between 90% and 94% of their hospitalized patients.
Hospitalizations
DHHS listed 2,586 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, down 121 from Tuesday’s report.
Wednesday’s hospitalization count is the lowest since Aug. 12.
The all-time statewide high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 588 COVID-19 patients, down 34 from Tuesday’s report.
North Carolina had 702 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, down 42 from Tuesday’s report.
There were 39 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Wednesday.
Statewide, 491 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.2%, based on 22,592 tests conducted Monday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate has been 9.2% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.21 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 418,797 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Wednesday, 224,839 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 208,947 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
Re-infections
On Monday, DHHS began including COVID-19 re-infection data in its daily update "to bring its dashboard more in line with national surveillance case data."
DHHS defines re-infection as when an individual with COVID-19 who recovers, then tests positive again at least 90 days after the initial positive test.
There were 10,812 re-infections recorded in North Carolina as of Sept. 20, 200 of which were considered post-vaccination re-infections.
There have been 94 North Carolinians who died as the result of a re-infection. It is not clear how many of those re-infection deaths involved vaccinated individuals.
The bulk of the re-infection cases have occurred since June, which coincides with the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases in North Carolina and nationally.
People ages 25 to 49 represent 40% of re-infection cases, more than any other age group. Patients 18 to 24 years old and those ages 50 to 64 made up 17% each.
336-727-7376