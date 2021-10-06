Forsyth has four more COVID-19 related deaths

The recent uptick of COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County is carrying over into October with four additional victims reported Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' also reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 133 new cases.

The county has seen 49,690 cases and 525 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far in October.

September was the third deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth at 53, trailing just 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.

Public and local hospital healthcare officials say the vast majority of the COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. have been unvaccinated individuals.

The 53 deaths listed for September are the most for any month since vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.