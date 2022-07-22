Forsyth has gotten 1,200 doses of monkeypox vaccine. Dozens of residents have asked for it, health department says.

Forsyth County has not had a confirmed case of monkeypox as of Friday, but dozens of local residents have chosen to get the vaccine, according to county health director Joshua Swift.

The county health department is one of seven statewide to have received the monkeypox vaccine from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The vaccine works to prevent illness or leads to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

The department is serving as a regional clearinghouse for the 1,200 doses it has received as of Friday. The vaccine is provided in a two-dose regimen.

"We're seeing right around a half-dozen individuals per day coming through to get the vaccine, so we have ample supply now," Swift said.

Swift said it's likely Forsyth will have confirmed cases given its population size.

"We've learned a lot of lessons during COVID in terms of distribution, being aware and prepared," Swift said in citing plans to provide monkeypox vaccine elsewhere in Forsyth communities, potentially as early as next week.

There has been a publicly confirmed case of monkeypox in Davidson County and one in Guilford, the only two to date in 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region.

In both cased, the infected individual was placed in isolation, and close contacts were identified. Health officials in both counties cited privacy policies in saying they would not provide additional information.

DHHS said individuals who meet the criteria can call a local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. In Forsyth, the number is 336-703-3100.

Because of limited supply, the Jynneos vaccine is currently being offered only to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox. The vaccine is free.

"We are free to share the doses with other county health departments, hospitals and clinics," Swift said.

The Triad cases are among at least 13 confirmed in North Carolina, according to DHHS and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHS is not providing a case breakdown by county, leaving the disclosures to county health departments.

"NCDHHS works closely with the CDC, local health departments and health care providers to identify and notify individuals who may have been in contact with an infectious person and to assess each individual contact’s level of risk," DHHS spokeswoman Summer Tonizzo said.

Nationally, there have been about 2,400 cases, with New York having the most at 830, followed by California with 356, Illinois with 230 and Florida with 226.

Among North Carolina's neighbors, Georgia is listed with 158 cases, along with 40 in Virginia, 16 in Tennessee and nine in South Carolina.

Background

The CDC says monkeypox symptoms tend to last two to four weeks.

Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Monkeypox is transmitted person to person through direct, skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through bodily fluids or through respiratory secretions.

Among people now being offered the vaccine:

* Those who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

* Men who have sex with men or transgender individuals who have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

Individuals who have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms should keep the rash covered, DHHS recommends.

They should avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until they have been examined by a health care provider.

DHHS response

Kody Kinsley, the state's health secretary, said during a Thursday meeting with local health officials that DHHS has had the ability to test for monkeypox at the state laboratory since before the first cases appeared in the country.

"At this point in the monkeypox outbreak, contact tracing is an especially important tool," Kinsley said. "Get (individual) contacts connected to vaccine as quickly as possible."

Kinsley said DHHS has been assured by the CDC that more monkeypox vaccine will be arriving in coming weeks.

"While anyone can get monkeypox, nearly all of the cases in North Carolina are in men who have sex with men," Kinsley said. "More than 60% of cases are in Black men.

"Like any other health disparity, we need to focus our response to serve those at risk and tackle that disparity head-on.

"As more supply comes available, or as the outbreak shifts into other social networks, we will shift our guidance."