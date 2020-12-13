Forsyth has its third-highest daily COVID-19 case count with an additional death

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations were at 2,520 at noon Sunday, down 57 from the record daily high of 2,577.

It is the first time in 16 days that North Carolina has not reported a daily record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said Thursday.

The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 759, up 15 from Saturday's report. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

The state's positivity rate was at 11.6% based on 64.166 tests conducted Friday. That's just below the record high of 11.7% set on Monday and Thursday.