Forsyth has its third-highest daily COVID-19 case count with an additional death

The surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths continues in Forsyth County and statewide, though slightly lower than last week's record highs for both metrics.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that Forsyth has its third-highest daily case count of 304. That total is only topped by 346 reported on Dec. 9 and 329 reported Friday.
The overall case total since mid-March is 16,566, including 3,147 so far in December.
The county had an additional COVID-19 related death reported, increasing the overall total to 185.
Forsyth experienced its second deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic with six deaths reported Saturday. There have been 19 deaths reported so far in December.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the county alert system.
Statewide, the new daily case count was the second-highest so far at 6,819, trailing just the 7,540 reported Friday.
The overall statewide total is 436,595.
There were 27 additional deaths reported for an overall total of 5,823.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Friday that the current wave of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is linked to individuals gathering over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period.
Cohen and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, have urged North Carolinians to get tested before attending any Christmas and New Year's Day gathering outside their immediate household.
Support Local Journalism
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”
Cooper responded to the most recent surge by issuing Executive Order No. 181, which asks people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew began Friday and is set to end Jan. 8.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
Worsening trends
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations were at 2,520 at noon Sunday, down 57 from the record daily high of 2,577.
It is the first time in 16 days that North Carolina has not reported a daily record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said Thursday.
The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 759, up 15 from Saturday's report. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
The state's positivity rate was at 11.6% based on 64.166 tests conducted Friday. That's just below the record high of 11.7% set on Monday and Thursday.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 12.4% out of about 1,300 tests on Friday. The daily record was 12.7% reported for Thursday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Friday, 81.3% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 13,022 out of 16,015. There are 2,815 active cases in the county, down from a record 2,842 reported Thursday.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.