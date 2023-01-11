Forsyth has nine more COVID-19 related deaths; weekly case count dips from five-month peak

The Forsyth County toll from COVID-19 related deaths has increased by nine while the weekly new case count dropped below a recent five-month high.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard report, there were five COVID-19 related deaths confirmed last week, along with four added from previous weeks.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

The county has had 947 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Meanwhile, there were 916 new cases for the week that ended Jan. 7, of which 20%, or 184, were considered as reinfections.

The revised case count of 1,088 for the week that ended Dec. 31 was the highest since 1,138 for the week that ended Aug. 13.

For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 121,733 cases.

"We're currently in another wave of COVID, which is not unexpected coming out of the holidays," said Dr. David Priest, infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc.

"People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there's waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination."

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth has been joined by most of the Triad and most of North Carolina in the high category for COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Long-term care centers

The sizable uptick in Forsyth new COVID-19 cases is demonstrated within several long-term care facilities.

The number of such facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks was unchanged at 18 in the latest dashboard update.

However, DHHS reported four new outbreaks, as well as four outbreaks being declared over.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center involves 19 inmates, up two from the previous report.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 169, up 36 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 85, up 19.

At least 10 long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Trinity Glen, with 16 residents (unchanged) and 14 staff (down one).

* Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, with 27 residents (up five) and eight staff (unchanged).

* Mill Creek Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, with 28 residents and two staff (both unchanged)

* Trinity Elms, with 16 staff (up two) and six residents (unchanged).

* Homestead Hills Assisted Living, newly listed with 19 residents and three staff;

* Homestead Hills, newly listed with 11 residents and eight staff;

* Clemmons Village II, 20 residents (up three) and one staff (unchanged);

* Brookridge Retirement Community, newly listed with nine residents and six staff;

* Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, newly listed with eight staff and seven residents, including two deaths.

The four facilities whose outbreaks is considered as over are: Willow Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (12 residents, four staff); Brookdale Winston-Salem (three residents); Trinity Elms (two staff); and Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation (one resident, one staff).

COVID-19 statewide

There was a similar slight drop-off to Forsyth in the statewide weekly case count.

DHHS reported the statewide count was 20,727, compared with a revised 23,322 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,252, or 20.5%, were considered re-infected.

The Dec. 31 count was the highest since 27,666 for the week that ended Aug. 13.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic has surpassed 3.38 million.

There were 58 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 151 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 27,908 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,659, compared with 1,585 for the week that ended Dec. 31.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,620 last week, up from 1,298 for the week that ended Dec. 31. It was the highest weekly hospitalization count since 2,003 for the week that ended Feb. 6, 2022.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 395 COVID-19 patients, up from 310 for the week that ended Dec. 31. It is the highest weekly count since 409 for the week that ended Feb. 26.

Priest said Novant has more than 260 COVID-19 patients in its system as of Tuesday. That's up from about 100 in early December.

He said the average patient age of 70, and the majority are either unvaccinated or under-vaccinated.

Priest said he is hopeful that the COVID-19 hospitalization trend is peaking.