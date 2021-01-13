Forsyth has now received more than 25,000 COVID-19 doses. More than 11,000 have gotten a first shot.

Forsyth County will have received 25,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after this week's allotment of 9,000, state health officials said Wednesday.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health has received 1,950 Pfizer and 1,200 Moderna doses. All of the vaccine is designated for first-dose use.
DHHS reported Wednesday that 11,510 people had received their first dose in Forsyth as of Monday, and 1,008 people had received a second dose. Only two counties in the state had given more first doses than Forsyth.
Also receiving 1,950 Pfizer doses were the health departments in Davidson and Guilford counties. Those departments did not receive any Moderna doses.
Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center each received 2,925 Pfizer doses and no Moderna doses. For each hospital, that includes 975 first doses and 1,950 second doses.
Wake Forest Baptist affiliate High Point Regional Medical Center received 1,950 Pfizer doses, split evenly for use as first and second doses.
Only two hospitals in the state got more vaccine than the two Winston-Salem hospitals.
Duke University Hospital had the most with 4,875 first and 1,950 second doses.
Moses Cone Hospital received 1,950 first and 1,950 second doses. Wesley Long Hospital gained 975 Pfizer doses, all for first use.
Forsyth received 5,850 doses the week of Dec. 14; 6,700 the week of Dec. 21; 4,000 each for the weeks of Dec. 28 and Jan. 4; and 5,100 for the week of Jan. 11.
By comparison, Guilford has received 24,550 doses through the county health department and Cone. That includes 5,850 for the week of Dec. 14; 5,025 for the week of Dec. 21; 4,100 for the week of Dec. 28; 3,725 for the week of Jan. 4; and 5,850 for the week of Jan. 11.
Mecklenburg County has received the most doses with 40,700, followed by Wake County at 32,475 and Durham County at 30,875.
Statewide distribution
Statewide, DHHS allocated a combined 122,225 first Pfizer and Moderna doses and 61,425 second Pfizer doses this week.
"When first doses are shipped to the state, the federal government holds the corresponding amount of second doses so they are shipped at the appropriate time to ensure availability for people who are ready for their second shot," DHHS said.
That federal government strategy is changing, however, to allow for the distribution of all available doses as first dose to help alleviate a shortage of vaccine and long waits for being vaccinated.
NCDHHS has said it will consider revisions to the prioritization plan with input from an external advisory committee. Supplies will likely continue to be limited for the next several months.
Because states are informed about their allocations weekly, NCDHHS says it cannot predict the timeline for each phase.
DHHS said allocations are "based on population and factored in bed (counts) for hospitals."
"In addition, this week we looked at each location’s highest day recorded of doses administered and compared that to their on-hand inventory to estimate on-hand days’ supply and factored that information into allocations," the state reported.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, told legislators Tuesday that 257,165 doses of vaccine had been administered as of Tuesday morning.
Of these, 219,165 doses have been administered throughout the community, and 37,992 have been administered across first-dose clinics in long-term care facilities through CVS and Walgreens.
DHHS said it has allocated 417,500 doses to hospitals and county health departments with all 100 counties having received doses. Another 165,900 doses have gone to CVS Health and Walgreens.
"Anyone who meets the requirements of Phase 1 and Phase 1B Group 1 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina," DHHS said.
"While people are encouraged to look for vaccine availability first in their area, as allocations are based in part on population, people are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence. Vaccines are a federal resource."
Mass vaccination sites
Forsyth County has been listed as one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site, Cohen told legislators Tuesday.
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is the likely choice of site, Forsyth Manager Dudley Watts said.
“We are working on a fairgrounds site and are trying to finalize it” with the county Board of Commissioners, Watts said.
Cohen said the mass sites are part of DHHS' attempts to ramp up vaccine distribution. The goal is for the nine sites to administer an estimated 45,500 vaccinations on a weekly basis.
The Guilford health department and Cone Health said Tuesday they will begin large-scale COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Jan. 19.
The vaccinations are appointment-only and for those 75 and older, who make up the first group of the state's Phase 1B vaccination plan. The Greensboro groups estimate starting with 750 vaccinations per day.
A New York Times report, last updated Friday, said just 2% of North Carolina's population had at least one dose of the vaccine.
A Bloomberg News report ranked North Carolina 42nd in terms of percentage of doses used (27.8%), although the state was 12th in total doses administered.
How to get your shot
In North Carolina, vaccinations are limited currently to individuals in the Phase 1A and the first subgroup in Phase 1B, which includes people 75 and older.
The current Phase 1A distribution is for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
On Jan. 7, the Forsyth health department placed a temporary hold on taking appointment calls after "reaching its capacity for appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors age 75 and older."
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said the department has received about 50,000 calls for the currently available 2,500 vaccination appointment slots. He said those slots will be filled by starting at the top of the call backlog.
The department said it "has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls."
The department said it will reopen registration options, including by calling 336-703-2018, once it receives additional vaccine doses.
Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, said "the strategy is for Novant and Atrium hospitals to vaccinate their own patients and employees, and the county health departments will be for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached" to a health care provider.
Nissen said in-network individuals to Novant will be notified either through the MyChart website, an email or via a letter in the mail. The system plans to provide a toll-free phone number for questions and scheduling appointments, as well as an online scheduling option through MyChart.
Nissen said vaccinations will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until there are enough doses to warrant weekend or extended weekday hours. Novant said its goal is vaccinating 800 to 1,000 in-network individuals a week system-wide.
Wake Forest Baptist patients will be updated about access to vaccination opportunities through their myWakeHealth accounts and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
"Right now, we’re asking our patients to please not call us," spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
