Forsyth has now received more than 25,000 COVID-19 doses. More than 11,000 have gotten a first shot.

How to get your shot

In North Carolina, vaccinations are limited currently to individuals in the Phase 1A and the first subgroup in Phase 1B, which includes people 75 and older.

The current Phase 1A distribution is for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

On Jan. 7, the Forsyth health department placed a temporary hold on taking appointment calls after "reaching its capacity for appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors age 75 and older."

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said the department has received about 50,000 calls for the currently available 2,500 vaccination appointment slots. He said those slots will be filled by starting at the top of the call backlog.

The department said it "has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls."

The department said it will reopen registration options, including by calling 336-703-2018, once it receives additional vaccine doses.