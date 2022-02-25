Forsyth has recorded as many COVID-related deaths this month as the county saw in February 2021

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses ending mask mandates

Forsyth County recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, according to Friday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service.

Forsyth has had 67 COVID-related deaths in February, which ties February 2021 for the second-highest monthly total for the pandemic that began in mid-March 2020.

However, the 67 deaths reported for February 2021 came before COVID-19 vaccines were available readily to the general public.

Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. There have been 759 deaths altogether for the pandemic.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he remains confident the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.