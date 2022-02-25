Forsyth has recorded as many COVID-related deaths this month as the county saw in February 2021

Forsyth County recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths, according to Friday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service.
Forsyth has had 67 COVID-related deaths in February, which ties February 2021 for the second-highest monthly total for the pandemic that began in mid-March 2020.
However, the 67 deaths reported for February 2021 came before COVID-19 vaccines were available readily to the general public.
Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. There have been 759 deaths altogether for the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday he remains confident the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, as have numbers of new cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks.
Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.
Statewide, 51 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Friday’s report, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,500.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of December, the risk of dying from COVID-19 was 14 times higher for unvaccinated adults than fully vaccinated adults.
Forsyth case counts
Forsyth reported 83 new cases Friday after having 108 cases in Thursday's and Wednesday's updates. The case count was at 60 Tuesday and 49 Monday.
Monday’s case count was the lowest since the omicron variant surge began in mid-to late-December.
Forsyth has recorded a total of 91,094 cases since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 10.4%.
The statewide rate was 7.1% on Friday, the lowest since Dec. 8.
Friday’s update had Forsyth averaging 26 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education voted 6-2 on Feb. 22 to lift the district’s mask mandate Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has encouraged local school boards and governments to end their mask mandates by March 7 if key COVID-19 numbers continue to decline at current rates.
Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
Swift still encourages people to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
Statewide update
Statewide, DHHS reported an uptick in new cases for the third consecutive days. Friday's report showed 4,887 new cases, compared with 3,650 cases Thursday, 3,470 Wednesday and 1,716 Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report marked the lowest daily statewide count since Nov. 28 — about 2 1/2 weeks before the omicron surge commenced locally.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.58 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 1,861 patients statewide on Thursday. That’s down from 1,985 on Wednesday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped for 29 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 360 COVID-19 patients Thursday, down 62 from Wednesday.
Statewide, 242 patients are on ventilators, including 47 in the Triad region. There were 41 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including eight in the Triad region.
