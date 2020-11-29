Forsyth has second highest daily count for COVID-19, two additional deaths

Cooper said at that time "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do."

Local and state public health officials have expressed concern about another surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.

The statewide positive test rate was 8.3% from the 40,336 daily tests conducted Friday. The statewide high is 9.2% reported on Nov. 17.

The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.