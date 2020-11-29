Forsyth has second highest daily count for COVID-19, two additional deaths

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth breached the 200 threshold for just the third time during the pandemic, but noteworthy for the second time in three days.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that Forsyth had 214 new cases for an overall total of 13,288 since mid-March.
The record high of 268 was reported Friday. The first time that the county surpassed 200 cases was the 211 reported on Nov. 19.
In fact, the last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was 76 reported on Nov. 16.
DHHS also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county for an overall total of 166.
There have been 45 coronavirus-related deaths reported for Forsyth in November, by far the deadliest month so far during the pandemic. The previous high was 28 during August.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
State update
Meanwhile, COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide reached another record high of 1,885 reported Sunday. That's up 45 from the previous high of 1,840 reported Saturday.
DHHS' next semiweekly reports on child-care, K-12 schools and long-term care facilities will be released Tuesday.
The COVID-19 surge continued statewide as well, with DHHS reporting 3,820 cases Sunday. The highest-ever daily case count for North Carolina remains the 4,514 reported Nov. 22.
There were 21 additional deaths reported statewide Sunday.
North Carolina is at 361,778 total cases as of noon Sunday, along with 5,240 deaths.
The 17-county Triad region had a record 531 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Sunday, up 11 from Saturday. The previous regional high was 525 reported Wednesday.
No region in North Carolina has more hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including the Charlotte region, which has 477 as of Sunday.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, is made up of Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The Triad has had the state's highest regional hospitalization numbers every day since Oct. 28.
Key metrics
On Nov 23, Gov. Roy Cooper tightened statewide mask requirements through Dec. 11.
Cooper said at that time "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do."
Local and state public health officials have expressed concern about another surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
The statewide positive test rate was 8.3% from the 40,336 daily tests conducted Friday. The statewide high is 9.2% reported on Nov. 17.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 9.6% out of 1,300 tests on Friday. That's down from a record high of 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.
By comparison, Forsyth's positive test percent had dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past six weeks.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count is up 105.8% — from 175,815 to 361,778 as of noon Sunday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 81.4% from 2,889 to 5,240.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 68.5% from 214,684 to 361,778 The death toll is up by 45.2% from 3,608 to 5,240.
