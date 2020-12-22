Forsyth has second-largest jail outbreak in NC with 78 total cases

In the Triad, Randolph County Jail has an outbreak of 64 overall cases, representing 49 inmates and 15 staff members. Surry County Jail has 29 overall cases, with 22 inmates and seven staff members. Stokes County has an outbreak of 10 overall cases, with eight inmates and two staff members.

At the Forsyth County Jail, there was an initial outbreak disclosure on Dec. 4, with five staff members and four inmates who were considered infected.

DHHS provides reports on long-term care and correctional facilities on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Critics fault jail conditions

On Monday, Forsyth County Jail listed 575 inmates. Last week, there were 221 staff members, according to LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

B. Williams, director of nursing at the jail, said Monday that no one associated with the jail has been hospitalized due to COVID-19. An inmate was hospitalized due to a medical condition that had nothing to do with COVID-19, she said.