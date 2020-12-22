Forsyth has second-largest jail outbreak in NC with 78 total cases

Only one jail in the state has more COVID-19 cases than Forsyth County’s, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state agency reported Tuesday that the jail has had 78 total cases, with 67 inmates and 11 staff members testing positive. That's up from 37 inmates and 11 staff members that the state health department reported on Friday.
During a news conference Monday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced that 68 inmates had tested positive at the Forsyth County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear why there was a discrepancy between state and local numbers.
The increase in COVID-19 cases came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tested 568 inmates. The jail also tested 210 staff members.
The Mecklenburg County Jail had the largest outbreak among correctional facilities, with total cases at 245. The number of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mecklenburg County Jail was 222. According to DHHS, 23 staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19, and one of those staff members has died.
In the Triad, Randolph County Jail has an outbreak of 64 overall cases, representing 49 inmates and 15 staff members. Surry County Jail has 29 overall cases, with 22 inmates and seven staff members. Stokes County has an outbreak of 10 overall cases, with eight inmates and two staff members.
At the Forsyth County Jail, there was an initial outbreak disclosure on Dec. 4, with five staff members and four inmates who were considered infected.
DHHS provides reports on long-term care and correctional facilities on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Critics fault jail conditions
On Monday, Forsyth County Jail listed 575 inmates. Last week, there were 221 staff members, according to LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
B. Williams, director of nursing at the jail, said Monday that no one associated with the jail has been hospitalized due to COVID-19. An inmate was hospitalized due to a medical condition that had nothing to do with COVID-19, she said.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has been criticized for his handling of COVID-19 at the jail. Groups such as Forsyth County Community Bail Fund have claimed that there were inadequate mask supplies and that Wellpath, the medical provider for the jail, initially refused to test inmates.
The Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, Prisoner Outreach Initiative and Triad Abolition Project held a car rally on Sunday to protest the conditions at the jail.
Kimbrough and other sheriff's officials said they are complying with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and have consulted with Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Forsyth County Health Department.
DHHS said jail outbreak numbers "represent the cumulative number of cases during the outbreak, and do not necessarily represent active cases."
DHHS considers an outbreak over when 28 days have passed since the latest positive COVID-19 test.
The inmates infected with COVID-19 have been placed in an assigned quarantine area in separate cells, authorities say.
