Forsyth has six COVID-19 related deaths over weekend. Daily case count continues to drop.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another six Forsyth County residents over the weekend while the daily case count was lower than it has been since December.
Monday's update from the N.C. Department and Health and Human Services listed Forsyth with 708 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic.
Forsyth ended January with 73 related deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There have been 16 related deaths reported so far in February.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early- to mid-February.
However, those same officials have expressed confidence that the surge in cases caused by the omicron variant is waning.
Forsyth reported 793 new cases between Friday and Monday, including 139 Monday — the lowest daily count since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
DHHS does not provide county-level daily case counts on Saturdays or Sundays.
The highest-ever daily case count for Forsyth was 1,318 on Jan. 18. Overall, Forsyth has had 87,726 cases since the pandemic began.
Positive tests trend down
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 28.8% as of noon Monday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27.
Monday's statewide rate was 19.3%, down from 21% on Friday.
With Monday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 117 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
A record-high of 259 cases per 100,000 was reported on Jan. 21.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has said he will use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate: The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks; and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he believes COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and the Triad will continue to drop.
“I would think cases would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta,” Ohl said.
Statewide update
DHHS reported North Carolina had 4,727 new cases Monday, along with 9,195 Sunday, 10,145 Saturday.
Monday's total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.
By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.49 million cases and 21,249 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 152 from Friday.
According to Thursday’s DHHS’ respiratory surveillance report, between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 29, 2022, there have been at least 415,992 COVID-19 cases involving residents with at least one vaccine dose.
During that same period, there have been at least 1,384 deaths among North Carolinians who had received at least one vaccine dose, mostly individuals with health conditions that left them immuno-compromised.
The surveillance report also said that North Carolinians who have received at least one vaccine dose made up 39% of COVID-19 cases statewide during the week that ended Jan. 22.
Local, state and national public-health officials have said since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines that the shots will not prevent people from becoming sick but will help ensure cases are less severe.
Hospitalizations
There were 4,032 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of Sunday, down 79 from Saturday and down 303 from Friday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped over 11 consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 895 COVID-19 patients Sunday, down 70 from the previous report.
Statewide, 483 patients are on ventilators, including 107 in the Triad region. There were 77 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 17 in the Triad region.
The state said that, as of Jan. 29, unvaccinated patients make up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Vaccination, booster data
About 51% of adult North Carolinians have received a booster shot, or 3.01 million, as of noon Monday.
That includes 69% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older.
In Forsyth, 106,843 residents have gotten a booster shot, or 46.1% of the 230,968 considered fully vaccinated.
“Fully vaccinated” continues to be defined as vaccinated with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Under that definition, 71% of North Carolina’s adults are considered fully vaccinated.
