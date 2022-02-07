Forsyth has six COVID-19 related deaths over weekend. Daily case count continues to drop.

Statewide update

DHHS reported North Carolina had 4,727 new cases Monday, along with 9,195 Sunday, 10,145 Saturday.

Monday's total is the lowest daily count since the onset of the omicron surge.

By comparison, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

North Carolina has recorded 2.49 million cases and 21,249 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 152 from Friday.

According to Thursday’s DHHS’ respiratory surveillance report, between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 29, 2022, there have been at least 415,992 COVID-19 cases involving residents with at least one vaccine dose.

During that same period, there have been at least 1,384 deaths among North Carolinians who had received at least one vaccine dose, mostly individuals with health conditions that left them immuno-compromised.

The surveillance report also said that North Carolinians who have received at least one vaccine dose made up 39% of COVID-19 cases statewide during the week that ended Jan. 22.