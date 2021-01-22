 Skip to main content
Forsyth has six more COVID-19-related deaths
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County has climbed by another six, while the number of cases exceeded 26,000, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

The death toll for Forsyth is at 265 since mid-March.

It's the fourth time in the past eight days DHHS reports that Forsyth has had multiple deaths listed. Four were reported Thursday, seven were reported Tuesday and the record daily high of nine was reported Jan. 15.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Most of the recent deaths in Forsyth appear to be connected to local long-term care facilities. However, DHHS did not list any new deaths for those facilities in Friday’s semiweekly report.

In Tuesday's report there were five deaths listed at Brookridge Retirement Community of Winston-Salem. Brookridge is affiliated with Baptist Retirement Homes of N.C.

Tatum Myers, health care administrator at Brookridge, said Wednesday that the long-term care facility has had seven COVID-19-related resident deaths since Dec. 17.

In the Jan. 15 report, there were three additional deaths listed for Summerstone Health and Rehab Center for a total of six. There also were two additional deaths at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation for a total of five. 

Forsyth reported 311 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall number of cases in Forsyth is at 26,007, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant Health Inc., was optimistic Friday — before the latest DHHS daily report came out — that "we have moved past the Christmas and New Year's Day surge."

It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

Priest said the positive test rate, on a seven-day rolling period, has declined from 26% in the Winston-Salem area to 19%, as well as from 23% to 15% in the Charlotte area.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive test rate of 13.4% out of about 1,500 tests conducted Wednesday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

"There's still a lot of COVID out there but some decline this week," Priest said. "We hope it declines more, but we'll take it."

State update

North Carolina crossed the 700,000 threshold for new cases with 7,436 reported Friday by DHHS for an overall total of 705,535.

That followed 7,187 cases reported Thursday and 6,415 reported Wednesday.

There were 125 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide, which followed on 139 deaths reported Thursday. The daily high is 142 reported Jan. 10. Overall, 8,464 North Carolinians have died as a result of COVID-19.

With Friday's count, January became the deadliest month for the pandemic at 1,661. The previous high was 1,542 deaths during December.

Priest cited the continuing statewide decline in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. At noon Friday, the number stood at 3,512. It is down 154 from Thursday and at the lowest level since 3,479 on Jan. 2. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The same trend held true in the 17-county Triad region, where 946 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Friday's report. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 13 weeks.

The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 505, or 24.2% of 2,089 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,971, or 24.2% of 16,386 statewide.

The statewide positive test rate was at 10.1% out of 62,891 tests conducted Wednesday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health director, said Thursday she was encouraged that "we are seeing some progress in our key metrics ... stabilizing, though higher than we want them to be."

DHHS reported that, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, the statewide vaccination total is up to 569,334.

COVID vaccination sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Jan. 26.

Officials advised to check frequently at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for when the next round of appointments are offered.

Shots are available to those 65 and older and to health care workers.

The department said there is a waiting list for individuals who can respond in a short amount of time to an appointment opening.

The department paused the call-in option at 336-703-2081 on Jan. 7.

The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Vaccination clinic: The county plans to begin Jan. 25 a mass-vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. 

Novant

Novant's local schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Jan. 23.

Novant is making vaccination appointments for people 65 and older through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Novant said individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.

Vaccination clinic: Novant plans to open its mass vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. The goal is to open it by Jan. 25 and operate on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekday schedule.

Winston-Salem Transit Authority said it will begin Monday a temporary bus stop at the Hanes Mall site.

An appointment only local vaccination clinic is taking place Jan. 23 focused on minority communities for about 150 individuals. Novant said it has plans to conduct a similar weekend clinic rotating around three different church or school sites.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist said Jan, 21 it has opened vaccination appointments to in-network individuals ages 65 and over by calling 336-70-COVID.

Patients will be updated about access to vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Vaccination clinic: Atrium Health has plans for a mass vaccination site in Forsyth through Wake Forest Baptist. No site or date has yet been set. 

Cone Health

Cone Health's vaccinations are being done by appointment at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

To join the waitlist for a vaccine, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-wait-list. An email address is required to join the waitlist. 

COVID testing sites

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23; noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 26; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 30.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 28.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

* Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

* Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

* 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

* 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

* 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

* 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

* 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

* 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

* 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Cone Health

Testing by appointment only.

Call 336-890-1140 for an appointment to Cone's sites in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.

For more information, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/testing.

