Forsyth has six more COVID-19-related deaths

With Friday's count, January became the deadliest month for the pandemic at 1,661. The previous high was 1,542 deaths during December.

Priest cited the continuing statewide decline in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. At noon Friday, the number stood at 3,512. It is down 154 from Thursday and at the lowest level since 3,479 on Jan. 2. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The same trend held true in the 17-county Triad region, where 946 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized as of Friday's report. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region in the state for most of the past 13 weeks.

The Triad has the most intensive care units currently in use at 505, or 24.2% of 2,089 ICUs statewide, as well as inpatient hospital beds in use at 3,971, or 24.2% of 16,386 statewide.

The statewide positive test rate was at 10.1% out of 62,891 tests conducted Wednesday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health director, said Thursday she was encouraged that "we are seeing some progress in our key metrics ... stabilizing, though higher than we want them to be."

DHHS reported that, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, the statewide vaccination total is up to 569,334.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.