Forsyth has six more COVID-19 related deaths

February is on track to become the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Forsyth County, with six additional deaths reported Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth has had 332 total COVID-19 related deaths. That includes 54 COVID-19 related deaths in February. At least one death among Forsyth residents has been reported on all but two days so far this month.
The were 59 COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
On Friday, the state reported 115 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 110 reported Thursday, 127 reported Wednesday and 78 reported Tuesday. The overall total is 30,969.
There have been at least 100 cases reported all but two days between Jan. 20 and Thursday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
As of Feb. 13, there were 26,599 Forsyth residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or about 89% of the 29,921 cases at the time.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 765,456 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, nearly 96% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
Statewide
There were 3,227 new cases reported statewide Friday, compared with 3,916 on Thursday, 3,167 on Wednesday and 1,988 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's count was the lowest daily total since 1,972 on Nov. 16.
The overall statewide total is at 836,650.
There were 54 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, compared with 96 reported Thursday, 108 reported Wednesday and 51 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 10,820.
As of Thursday, more than 1.98 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — about 1.8 million by medical providers and more than 171,000 in long-term care centers.
There have been 69,762 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 44,539 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.6% of county residents, and 25,223 receiving both doses, or 6.6%.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,780 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Friday, down 112 from Thursday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 23 of the last 26 days.
Friday's hospitalizations were at the lowest level since 1,780 on Nov. 27.
The 17-county Triad region reported 439 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Friday, down 42 from Thursday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 5.7% out of 52,538 tests conducted Wednesday. It hasn't been that low since the 5.7% rate on Oct. 9.
The record high 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.5% out of about 1,400 tests conducted Wednesday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
