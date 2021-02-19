Forsyth has six more COVID-19 related deaths

February is on track to become the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in Forsyth County, with six additional deaths reported Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth has had 332 total COVID-19 related deaths. That includes 54 COVID-19 related deaths in February. At least one death among Forsyth residents has been reported on all but two days so far this month.

The were 59 COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

On Friday, the state reported 115 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 110 reported Thursday, 127 reported Wednesday and 78 reported Tuesday. The overall total is 30,969.

There have been at least 100 cases reported all but two days between Jan. 20 and Thursday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

As of Feb. 13, there were 26,599 Forsyth residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or about 89% of the 29,921 cases at the time.