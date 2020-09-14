Forsyth County experienced a slight slowdown in COVID-19 related cases over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
There were 38 cases reported for Saturday and 17 for Sunday for an overall total of 6,634 since mid-March.
Forsyth's death toll remained at 86.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some cases may later be transferred to another county if the individual is later identified as not residing in Forsyth.
DHHS reported an additional 13 deaths over the weekend for a total of 3,060.
There were 1,196 new cases reported statewide Saturday, along with 845 on Sunday, for an overall total of 185,781.
The state experienced another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations were at 895 as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, up 64 from Sunday's report.
DHHS said 92% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Monday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 93% reporting rate.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Monday (latest information available): 5,901 (about 88.9%).
Active Forsyth County cases as of 1 p.m. Monday: 647
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 174, second highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of noon Monday: 156,652 (about 88%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Sunday (subject to change): 13,313. Overall total is 2.63 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 4.8% out of 30,780 tests.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 4%
