Forsyth has slowdown in new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Infectious diseases experts Drs. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist and David Priest with Novant Health Inc. say they are concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.

“A sudden increase in daily cases is more likely due to a specific cluster among individuals who have close contact with each other,” Ohl said Thursday.

Both experts also have cautioned that the COVID-19 delta variant, which is considered more contagious and a higher public health risk, is likely to spread locally, particularly among unvaccinated individuals and potentially in K-12 schools this fall.

“We do not test every COVID-19 case to determine its genetic sequence or variant lineage,” Ohl said. “Based on regional surveillance data from the CDC, currently 6%-10% of COVID-19 cases would be expected to be a delta variant.”

Priest has said the percentage of delta variant cases locally could double as soon as the end of the month.

“The more people who get vaccinated in a community, the less likely you will see as many cases when the new variants arrive,” Priest said.

Statewide