Forsyth has slowdown in new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Forsyth County had a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend following a two-day uptick last week.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 27 new cases in Forsyth between noon Friday and noon Monday. That includes four reported for Sunday.
Last week, DHHS reported Forsyth had a four-week high of 72 new cases Thursday, followed by 54 new cases Friday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died before their cases were counted.
Before the jump in new cases Thursday and Friday, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period with just one reported Wednesday.
At least 94% of the 37,019 Forsyth residents who have had the virus are considered fully recovered.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. The county has had 420 related deaths, including 31 reported in June.
COVID variants
DHHS said that, while North Carolina’s key numbers show a continued decrease of COVID-19, most of the state continues to experience substantial or moderate community spread.
Infectious diseases experts Drs. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist and David Priest with Novant Health Inc. say they are concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
“A sudden increase in daily cases is more likely due to a specific cluster among individuals who have close contact with each other,” Ohl said Thursday.
Both experts also have cautioned that the COVID-19 delta variant, which is considered more contagious and a higher public health risk, is likely to spread locally, particularly among unvaccinated individuals and potentially in K-12 schools this fall.
“We do not test every COVID-19 case to determine its genetic sequence or variant lineage,” Ohl said. “Based on regional surveillance data from the CDC, currently 6%-10% of COVID-19 cases would be expected to be a delta variant.”
Priest has said the percentage of delta variant cases locally could double as soon as the end of the month.
“The more people who get vaccinated in a community, the less likely you will see as many cases when the new variants arrive,” Priest said.
Statewide
The state reported 864 new cases and eight additional COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,420 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.7% positive test rate based on 16,178 tests conducted Saturday.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.4% of about 350 tests performed Saturday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 368 in Monday’s report, down 59 from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 77 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down 16 from Friday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Monday, 4.44 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.
About 4.11 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 332,785 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 49% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 171,323 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 45% of the county population, while 182,151 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
