After nearly a month of relatively stable daily increases in COVID-19 cases, Forsyth County experienced Friday its third highest spike since the brunt of the pandemic arrived in mid-March.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth had 105 cases on Friday, as well as three additional deaths for an overall total of 74.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported a record for statewide daily cases at 2,585 for an overall total of 165,076. There were an additional 31 deaths for an overall toll of 2,683.
DHHS said in a statement the spike in cases "reflects an increase caused, in part, by approximately 1,000 positive tests from dates in the first half of the month that were reported by LabCorp in the past 24 hours."
"The department is working with LabCorp to understand the cause of the delayed reporting; however, LabCorp confirmed that individuals were not delayed in receiving their results."
The highest daily case total in Forsyth is 162 on June 1, followed by 114 on July 18.
Until Friday's spike, the range in Forsyth daily cases during August was between nine and 65.
There have been 21 deaths in Forsyth since Aug. 14, including four reported on Aug. 18 and three deaths each on Aug. 14, Aug. 21, Tuesday and Friday.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, has said the rising death toll in August is partly related to the surge in cases diagnosed during July.
According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, for people who have died from COVID, the median time from first symptom to death is about 19 days. People with severe cases typically aren’t admitted into an intensive-care unit until Day 12 of symptoms.
By comparison, it can take one to two weeks to recover from mild symptoms, and four to six weeks to recover from severe symptoms.
Forsyth's overall total is at 6,119. Forsyth health officials said that, as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 5,312 residents were counted as recovered, along with 631 active cases.
The outbreak at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta has increased to 127 employees, up from 115 on Aug. 21 and from between 91 and 102 employees when the outbreak was disclosed.
School, long-term care update
DHHS reported Friday there are current outbreaks in four child care facilities in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
A cluster of cases is defined as at least five cases in one setting.
The most remain six children and four staff members at Appalachian State University's Child Development Center. There also are seven staff and two children at Lexington Day Care, four staff and three children at The Growing Years Learning Center in Alamance County, and three children and two staff at The Crossing Preschool/Afterschool in Kernersville.
Seven students in four Davie County schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the school system said in a news release Thursday.
However, DHHS had not included those students in its biweekly updates because they do not represent a cluster. Davie Health and Human Services told the school system that the students did not get the virus in a school setting.
DHHS listed 12 Forsyth long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks as of 4 p.m. Friday.
However, DHHS removed The Citadel at Winston-Salem from the outbreak list. The Citadel had the largest case count in Forsyth with 57 residents, including at least four deaths, and 17 staff.
The largest current case count is at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 36 residents and 14 staff infected. There has been one resident death.
Altogether, there are 197 active cases — 108 residents and 89 staff — at the 12 Forsyth long-term care facilities.
There are 38 current outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the 14-county region. Besides 12 in Forsyth, there are seven in Guilford; four in Surry; three each in Davidson and Randolph; two each in Alamance, Ashe and Rockingham; and one each in Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
As of noon Friday, there have been 1,312 residents of nursing homes or residential care centers in the state who have died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 48.9% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The death toll includes at least 13 in Forsyth long-term care facilities.
There have been at least 11,956 cases in long-term care facilities, representing 7.2% of the statewide total.
Statewide update
The 2,585 new cases reported Friday surpassed the previous high of 2,481 on July 18.
There are 965 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, down five from Thursday. The hospitalization total has been below 1,000 since Aug. 20.
On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as in K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 7% and 10% since mid-May. It was as low as 5% on Aug. 10, but was at 8.4% on Saturday.
Cohen cautioned she wants to see at least a seven-day average at 5% — and preferably a 14-day average — before considering it a leading indicator of less COVID-19 in North Carolina.
DHHS reported there were 18,647 tests conducted statewide Friday for an overall total of 2.22 million since mid-March. During August, the daily testing range has been between 11,411 on Aug. 11 and 32,509 on Thursday.
Cooper said DHHS officials are aware of a recent decrease in individual demand for testing that’s contributing to the lower daily totals.
Cooper credited the stabilization and slight downward trends to many North Carolinians adhering to the mask mandate he put into place June 26.
