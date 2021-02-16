Forsyth has three additional COVID-19 deaths. Case count reaches three-month low

Forsyth County reported an additional three COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday even as the daily case count reached a almost three-month low.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth has reached 322 COVID-19 related deaths.

There have been 44 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths in February.

By comparison, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

Forsyth reported 78 new cases reported Tuesday for Forsyth for an overall total of 30,617.

The previous lowest daily case count was 74 on Jan. 19. However, the Jan. 19 total was very much of an outlier.

Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18, along with there being at least 100 cases in all but one day from Jan. 20 until Tuesday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.