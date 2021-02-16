Forsyth has three additional COVID-19 deaths. Case count reaches three-month low

Forsyth County reported an additional three COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday even as the daily case count reached a almost three-month low.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth has reached 322 COVID-19 related deaths.
There have been 44 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths in February.
By comparison, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
Forsyth reported 78 new cases reported Tuesday for Forsyth for an overall total of 30,617.
The previous lowest daily case count was 74 on Jan. 19. However, the Jan. 19 total was very much of an outlier.
Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18, along with there being at least 100 cases in all but one day from Jan. 20 until Tuesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Statewide update
Most key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina remained on the decline in Tuesday's report.
There were 1,988 new cases — the lowest daily count since 1,972 on Nov. 16.
The daily case count has decreased each of the past five days with the overall statewide total at 826,340.
There were 51 COVID-19 related deaths statewide. The overall total is at 10,562.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 765,456 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 92.8% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
As of noon Tuesday, more than 1.83 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.67 million by medical providers and 167,294 in long-term care centers.
There have been 67,077 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 43,731 individuals receiving the first dose and 23,346 receiving both doses.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Feb. 11 that about 74% of the doses provided by the department were given to Forsyth residents. The remaining 25% were given to people from 65 other counties, along with 14 states.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,958 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday, up 17 from Monday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 20 of the last 23 days, with daily hospitalizations Monday at their lowest level since 1,855 on Nov. 29.
The 17-county Triad region reported 490 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, up 11 from Monday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 7.4% out of 32,010 tests conducted Sunday. The statewide positive test rate of 5.9% on Feb. 16 was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.8% out of about 650 tests conducted Sunday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
