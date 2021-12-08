 Skip to main content
Forsyth has three additional COVID-19 related deaths amid surge in cases
Forsyth has three additional COVID-19 related deaths amid surge in cases

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

The COVID-19 toll in Forsyth County continues to grow with three additional deaths reported Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Forsyth also had 126 new cases between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

Forsyth has had a total of 55,089 cases of COVID-19 and 591 related deaths during the pandemic.

So far this year, the county has had 366 COVID-19 related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Forsyth's number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169 reported Dec. 2.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county averaged of 100 new cases daily over the previous two weeks.

That represents a 24% increase over the previous two weeks.

"So we’re seeing the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings, Swift said.

Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged slightly above 9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.

Swift said it is likely that the omicron variant, which has been seen as nearby as Georgia, will be found in North Carolina and locally within the next one to two weeks.

Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July.

Swift he expects the uptick in new cases will continue this week.

“Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (among vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue,” Swift said.

“Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups.”

Statewide update

DHHS reported 3,294 new cases Wednesday, compared with 2,104 Tuesday, 2,101 Monday and 2,784 Sunday.

The 3,780 new cases reported Dec. 2 represented a near two-month high.

By comparison, the Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.

Statewide, there were 43 COVID-19-related deaths reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.56 million COVID-19 cases and 18,923 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS on Wednesday listed 1,371 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down five from Tuesday. That's the highest number since Oct. 27.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 394 COVID-19 patients, down six from Tuesday and the highest regional count in the state.

The statewide positive test rate was 8% on Wednesday, down from 9.1% on Tuesday.

The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.

Boosters update

As of noon Wednesday, 1.81 million COVID-19 booster doses were given since Aug. 13.

DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

As of noon Wednesday, 222,353 Forsyth residents — or 58% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 67%, Wake County 69% and Mecklenburg County 59%.

About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated.

Counting county residents 5 and older, Forsyth's vaccination rate is at 62%.

Swift said Tuesday that at least 5,554 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.

That represents about 16% of the 35,400 county's children in that age range.

Swift said that 2,019 Forsyth children in that age range, or 6%, are fully vaccinated.

DHHS said that, as of Tuesday, about 14% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 125,000, have received at least one dose.

Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 45%.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want a vaccination, test

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older are offered at 799 N. Highland Ave.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

There are appointments for youths available Saturday at Gibson and Konnoak elementary schools, as well as on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at the health department.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. Times are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The vaccination clinic will be closed Dec. 23.

The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem.

Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center offers 24/7 video visits or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays thru Saturdays.

Booster shots: Booster shots are available for anyone six months after their second Moderna or Pfizer at multiple healthcare and retail pharmacy sites.

Those 18 and over are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been two months since their single dose of that vaccine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

