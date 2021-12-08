Forsyth has three additional COVID-19 related deaths amid surge in cases

The COVID-19 toll in Forsyth County continues to grow with three additional deaths reported Wednesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Forsyth also had 126 new cases between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Forsyth has had a total of 55,089 cases of COVID-19 and 591 related deaths during the pandemic.
So far this year, the county has had 366 COVID-19 related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Forsyth's number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169 reported Dec. 2.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county averaged of 100 new cases daily over the previous two weeks.
That represents a 24% increase over the previous two weeks.
"So we’re seeing the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings, Swift said.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged slightly above 9% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Swift said it is likely that the omicron variant, which has been seen as nearby as Georgia, will be found in North Carolina and locally within the next one to two weeks.
Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July.
Swift he expects the uptick in new cases will continue this week.
“Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (among vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue,” Swift said.
“Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported 3,294 new cases Wednesday, compared with 2,104 Tuesday, 2,101 Monday and 2,784 Sunday.
The 3,780 new cases reported Dec. 2 represented a near two-month high.
By comparison, the Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 43 COVID-19-related deaths reported between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.56 million COVID-19 cases and 18,923 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS on Wednesday listed 1,371 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down five from Tuesday. That's the highest number since Oct. 27.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 394 COVID-19 patients, down six from Tuesday and the highest regional count in the state.
The statewide positive test rate was 8% on Wednesday, down from 9.1% on Tuesday.
The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
As of noon Wednesday, 1.81 million COVID-19 booster doses were given since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
As of noon Wednesday, 222,353 Forsyth residents — or 58% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 67%, Wake County 69% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated.
Counting county residents 5 and older, Forsyth's vaccination rate is at 62%.
Swift said Tuesday that at least 5,554 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.
That represents about 16% of the 35,400 county's children in that age range.
Swift said that 2,019 Forsyth children in that age range, or 6%, are fully vaccinated.
DHHS said that, as of Tuesday, about 14% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 125,000, have received at least one dose.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate remains at 45%.
