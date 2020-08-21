The COVID-19 death toll in Forsyth County has increased by three, the state reported Friday, bringing the total to 66. Thirteen deaths have been reported in Forsyth since Aug. 14, including three on Aug. 14, four on Monday, two on Tuesday and one on Wednesday.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said Thursday that part of the increase in deaths can be attributed to the surge in cases during July.
According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, for people who have died from COVID, the median time from first symptom to death is about 19 days. People with severe cases typically aren’t admitted into an intensive care unit until Day 12 of symptoms.
By comparison, it can take one to two weeks to recover from mild symptoms, and four to six week to recover from severe symptoms.
“We had such high numbers in July, particularly among our older population having ... other complications,” Swift said. “Sometimes it takes the state a few days to confirm a (COVID-19 related) death, including where it took place.”
With 59 new cases Thursday, Forsyth’s case total is at 5,740 since mid-March. For August, daily cases reported in Forsyth have ranged from nine to 65 after being at 88 as recently as July 31.
Forsyth health officials say that, as of 1:45 p.m. Friday, 5,025 residents, or 87.5%, are counted as recovered. There are 649 residents listed with active cases.
DHHS reported that, as of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 127,749 North Carolinians (87.8% of those infected since mid-March) considered recovered from the virus.
State updates
With the month's daily high of 2,008 cases reported Friday, North Carolina has seen a total of 151,912 cases. It is the highest daily count since 2,344 reported July 30.
Also in Friday, DHHS reported 29 additional deaths for an overall total of 2,494. There are 1,015 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, down eight from Thursday.
There has been just one day since July 7 that the COVID-19 hospitalized total has been below 1,000. That was Sunday, when the total was at 980.
On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as in K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Wednesday that, overall, the five metrics have either stabilized or are on slight downward trends so far in August, although still at elevated levels.
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 7% and 10% since mid-May. However, it was as low as 5% on Aug. 10 and was at 8% on Thursday and Friday.
Cohen cautioned she wants to see at least a seven-day average at 5% — and preferably a 14-day average — before considering it a leading indicator of less COVID-19 in North Carolina.
DHHS reported there were 22,076 tests conducted statewide Thursday for an overall total of 2.03 million since mid-March. During August, the daily testing range has been between 11,474 on Monday and 31,742 on Aug. 13.
Cooper said DHHS officials are aware of a recent decrease in individual demand for testing that’s contributing to the lower daily totals. Cooper credited the stabilization and slight downward trends to many North Carolinians adhering to the mask mandate he put into place June 26.
However, Cooper and Cohen expressed concern about COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters at or near college campuses, such as UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State University.
“Individual actions impact our statewide numbers,” Cooper said. “Personal responsibility from people of all ages is key.”
Cooper said public and private university administrations and campus police should step up to provide “real enforcement of mass gathering limits, mask wearing and social distancing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.