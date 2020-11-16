Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths. 76 new cases reported Monday.

Forsyth County reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, while the daily case count declined from a record high.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed Forsyth with an overall total of 146 coronavirus-related deaths in its daily report.
Forsyth County reported 76 cases on Monday. Although the daily case total remains at an elevated level, it is down considerably from pandemic-high of 198 reported Sunday and 178 reported for both Saturday and Thursday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Forsyth is at 11,014 overall cases as of noon Monday. The county has experienced 20 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
"I think our cases will slowly continue to go up in our area until we have something new and different that changes how we interact as people,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday.
Statewide update
A change Friday in how COVID-19 data is collected daily contributed to a record high for the state Saturday at 3,885.
There were 1,972 statewide cases reported Monday. The overall statewide total is at 314,207.
Since Oct. 15, 15 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were eight new COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide Monday, increasing the overall total to 4,814
DHHS reported 1,424 hospitalizations, up 29 from Sunday. The pandemic high is 1,425, reported Saturday.
The Triad region reported Monday 387 COVID-19 patients, highest of any region in the state. The 17-county region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, comprises Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
The positive rate matched Saturday a recent pandemic high of 8.1%, based on 39,061 tests in North Carolina. The 8.1% rate also was reached Nov. 9.
By contrast, the positive test rate was as low recently as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said she prefers that the statewide positive rate be at 5% or below to be considered as non-worrisome.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Monday: 8.7% out of about 800 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
