Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths. 76 new cases reported Monday.

Forsyth County reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, while the daily case count declined from a record high.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed Forsyth with an overall total of 146 coronavirus-related deaths in its daily report.

Forsyth County reported 76 cases on Monday. Although the daily case total remains at an elevated level, it is down considerably from pandemic-high of 198 reported Sunday and 178 reported for both Saturday and Thursday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

Forsyth is at 11,014 overall cases as of noon Monday. The county has experienced 20 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

"I think our cases will slowly continue to go up in our area until we have something new and different that changes how we interact as people,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday.

Statewide update