Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count on rise in county, N.C.

Key COVID-19 metric trends are on the rise again in Forsyth County and statewide, including an additional three coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth has reached 326 COVID-19 related deaths.

That's including 48 COVID-19 related deaths in February. There has been at least one death reported in Forsyth for all but two days so far this month.

By comparison, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

DHHS reported 110 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 127 reported Wednesday and 78 reported Tuesday. The overall total is 30,854.

Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18. There also have been at least 100 cases in all but two days from Jan. 20 through Thursday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.