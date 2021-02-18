Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count on rise in county, N.C.

Key COVID-19 metric trends are on the rise again in Forsyth County and statewide, including an additional three coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth has reached 326 COVID-19 related deaths.
That's including 48 COVID-19 related deaths in February. There has been at least one death reported in Forsyth for all but two days so far this month.
By comparison, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
DHHS reported 110 new cases in Forsyth, compared with 127 reported Wednesday and 78 reported Tuesday. The overall total is 30,854.
Forsyth's daily case count ranged from 106 to 430 from Nov. 16 to Jan. 18. There also have been at least 100 cases in all but two days from Jan. 20 through Thursday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
As of Feb. 13, there were 26,599 Forsyth residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 89% of the 29,921 cases at that time.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 765,456 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 92.8% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
Statewide
There were 3,916 new cases statewide reported Thursday, compared with 3,167 on Wednesday and 1,988 on Tuesday.
Tuesday's count was the lowest daily total since 1,972 on Nov. 16.
The overall statewide total is at 833,423.
There were 96 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, compared with 108 reported Wednesday and 51 reported Tuesday. The overall total is at 10,766.
As of Wednesday, more than 1.88 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.71 million by medical providers and 167,813 in long-term care centers.
There have been 69,216 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 44,412 individuals receiving the first dose, or about 11.5% of county residents, and 24,856 receiving both doses, or 6.5%.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday the state continues to make progress in equity of vaccine distribution.
He cited as an example that 23% of doses were administered to black North Carolinians last week, up from 13% five weeks ago.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Tuesday that about 45% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 38% of those ages 65 to 74.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,892 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Thursday, down 62 from Wednesday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 22 of the last 25 days.
Thursday's hospitalizations count is at the lowest level since 1,885 on Nov. 29.
The 17-county Triad region reported 481 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, down 13 from Wednesday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 6.2% out of 29,569 tests conducted Tuesday. The statewide positive test rate of 5.9% on Feb. 16 was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.8% out of about 1,100 tests conducted Tuesday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
