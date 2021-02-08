Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths, nearing 300 since March. Nearly 54,000 have been vaccinated in the county.

Forsyth County edged closer to 300 COVID-19 related deaths after three more were reported Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth has now seen 298 deaths, which includes 17 in February with at least one each day of the month so far.
Statewide, the COVID-19 death toll moved closer to 10,000 with eight additional deaths reported. North Carolina has seen a total of 9,991 pandemic-related deaths. The daily high was 167, reported Wednesday.
Forsyth reported 160 new cases Monday for an overall total of 29,448, including 1,447 so far in February.
Statewide, there were 3,084 new cases for an overall total of 799,279 since mid-March. It was the lowest statewide daily count since 2,898 cases were reported on Dec. 26.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there were 2,339 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday, down 39 from Sunday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,240 on Dec. 7. The record high is 3,990, reported on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region also saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations, with DHHS reporting 561 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down 17 from Sunday.
The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 8.6% out of 54,838 tests conducted Saturday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.3% out of about 1,500 tests conducted Saturday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
As of noon Monday, 53,391 vaccinations have been administered in Forsyth, accounting for 38,367 individuals with the first dose and 15,564 with both doses.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.
"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said. "Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."
DHHS said that, as of Feb. 1, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.
