Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths, nearing 300 since March. Nearly 54,000 have been vaccinated in the county.

The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.

The state's positive test rate was at 8.6% out of 54,838 tests conducted Saturday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.3% out of about 1,500 tests conducted Saturday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

As of noon Monday, 53,391 vaccinations have been administered in Forsyth, accounting for 38,367 individuals with the first dose and 15,564 with both doses.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said. "Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."

DHHS said that, as of Feb. 1, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.

