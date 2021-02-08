 Skip to main content
Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths, nearing 300 since March. Nearly 54,000 have been vaccinated in the county.
Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths, nearing 300 since March. Nearly 54,000 have been vaccinated in the county.

Forsyth County edged closer to 300 COVID-19 related deaths after three more were reported Monday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has now seen 298 deaths, which includes 17 in February with at least one each day of the month so far.

Statewide, the COVID-19 death toll moved closer to 10,000 with eight additional deaths reported. North Carolina has seen a total of 9,991 pandemic-related deaths. The daily high was 167, reported Wednesday.

Forsyth reported 160 new cases Monday for an overall total of 29,448, including 1,447 so far in February.

Statewide, there were 3,084 new cases for an overall total of 799,279 since mid-March. It was the lowest statewide daily count since 2,898 cases were reported on Dec. 26.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there were 2,339 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday, down 39 from Sunday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,240 on Dec. 7. The record high is 3,990, reported on Jan. 14.

The 17-county Triad region also saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations, with DHHS reporting 561 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down 17 from Sunday.

The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.

The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.

The state's positive test rate was at 8.6% out of 54,838 tests conducted Saturday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.3% out of about 1,500 tests conducted Saturday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

As of noon Monday, 53,391 vaccinations have been administered in Forsyth, accounting for 38,367 individuals with the first dose and 15,564 with both doses.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said Friday there has been an overall reduction in testing for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

"The decline in testing reflects a decline in symptomatic people in the community," Priest said. "Hopefully, that's happening because we're not having the large gatherings as we did during the holidays, that more people are getting immunized and people have recovered from COVID and have some immunity now."

DHHS said that, as of Feb. 1, 683,697 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 89.5% of the 764,228 cases at that time.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

How and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department has filled all vaccination appointments through Feb. 13.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more about when appointments could become available again.

All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

The department cautions that wait times could be an hour or more, and those with an appointment may want to bring a chair. The department said it is not allowing individuals inside the building more than 30 minutes before their appointments. People are asked to remain in their cars until then. 

If it is a second dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you. The website also offers updates. 

Novant Health

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination slots are filled. When available, appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx

Individuals under 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Vaccination clinic: No site or date has yet been set. 

Guilford County Health Department

Tuesday at 8 a.m., the Guilford County health department will begin scheduling 3,800 new vaccination appointments. Appointments can be made at www.healthyguilford.com, which the department said is the fastest method, or by calling 336-641-7944.

Individuals are not limited to their county or state of residence for vaccination.

Need a COVID-19 test? Here's how, when and where to get tested in Forsyth County.

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

