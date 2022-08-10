Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths. Weekly case count down 8%.

Forsyth County reported an additional three COVID-19 related deaths, while the weekly case count dropped slightly for the first time in four weeks, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 860 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 6 was 1,115, down from a revised 1,211 the previous week.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 16% were people who have had COVID-19 previously but were re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

In April the number of weekly cases in Forsyth had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 107,247 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Forsyth remained in the high level for COVID-19 for a fifth consecutive week, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update released Thursday.

Forsyth has had high COVID-19 levels for eight the past 10 weeks, the agency reports.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks was unchanged at 20 in the latest state update.

Outbreaks had risen to 28 as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks increased by 38 to 271, and infected residents rose by 61 to 283.

In the latest report, DHHS listed Accordius Health at Winston-Salem and Summerstone Health and Rehab Center as having a COVID-19 related resident death.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 63 staff and 60 residents (both unchanged).

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 88 staff (up three) and 19 residents (unchanged).

Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, with 31 residents (up one) and eight staff (up four).

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 29 residents (up seven) and nine staff (up one).

Trinity Elms, with 29 residents and six staff (both unchanged).

Creekside Manor of Forsyth, with 25 residents (up 10) and six staff (up one).

The Oaks, with 19 residents (unchanged) and eight staff (up one).

Salemtowne, with nine residents (unchanged) and nine staff (up one).

Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, newly listed with 10 residents and five staff.

There’s also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 40 residents (up four) and 19 staff (unchanged).

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 35 inmates and three staff — the second largest jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 29,670, down 9.8% from 32,920.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 4,576, or 15.4%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at least 3.05 million.

There were 37 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 25,724.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,354, up from a revised 1,350 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 1,322 last week, up 59 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 284 COVID-19 patients, up 23 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations. The BA.5 subvariant made up more than 66% of new cases from mid to late July.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said recently that BA.5 is not likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted. But, he said, “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 26.1 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 23.2 million and 20.5 million the previous two weeks.

Last week’s wastewater totals are the highest since 34 million COVID-19 virus particles were found during the week ending June 1.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.