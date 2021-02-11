Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths

Group Three update

The Cooper administration said Wednesday it will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and most educators beginning Feb. 24. Vaccinations for other essential frontline workers are expected to start March 10.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that, while the health department is trying to make vaccination preparations with local schools systems and child care, "it's really going to be all about vaccine supplies."

Swift said there is consideration of community-centric events around schools where personnel from other schools can be served, as well as having educators coming to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.

"We have the capacity to do 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations a day at the fairgrounds," Swift said. "But we're getting just a weekly baseline of 975 doses, and we received 1,100 this week.

"Just the public school system has about 9,000 employees, not including the private, charter, religious schools and child-care workers," Swift said.

It could take another seven to nine days to firm up vaccination appointments and administration plans for educators and child care workers, he said.