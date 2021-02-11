Forsyth has three more COVID-19 related deaths

An additional three Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19 related illnesses as the daily case count swings upward again, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
The COVID-19 death toll in Forsyth is at 310.
That includes 32 Forsyth deaths so far in February, with at least one each day of the month.
There were 59 deaths during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide, 113 additional deaths were reported for an overall total of 10,294.
DHHS reported Thursday that Forsyth had 215 new cases, adding to an overall count of 29,942.
Statewide, 4,568 new cases were reported for an overall total of 810,466.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."
Group Three update
The Cooper administration said Wednesday it will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and most educators beginning Feb. 24. Vaccinations for other essential frontline workers are expected to start March 10.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that, while the health department is trying to make vaccination preparations with local schools systems and child care, "it's really going to be all about vaccine supplies."
Swift said there is consideration of community-centric events around schools where personnel from other schools can be served, as well as having educators coming to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.
"We have the capacity to do 1,500 to 2,000 vaccinations a day at the fairgrounds," Swift said. "But we're getting just a weekly baseline of 975 doses, and we received 1,100 this week.
"Just the public school system has about 9,000 employees, not including the private, charter, religious schools and child-care workers," Swift said.
It could take another seven to nine days to firm up vaccination appointments and administration plans for educators and child care workers, he said.
"We're doing the best we can to be as equitable with this limited supply with Group Three while still trying to continue to serve Groups One and Two," Swift said.
Vaccinations update
As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, more than 1.55 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in N.C — 1.41 million by medical providers and 147,971 in long-term care centers.
There have been 58,479 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 39,985 individuals receiving the first dose and 18,494 receiving both doses.
Because the vaccine comes from federal supplies, individuals are not bound to their county or state of residence.
The first round of vaccination appointments were taken quickly at Walgreens stores in Forsyth County and the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C.
Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina. Its vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 2,185 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Thursday, down 106 from Wednesday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped 16 of the last 17 days, with hospitalizations at their lowest level since Dec. 5.
The 17-county Triad region reported 522 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday, down 35 from Wednesday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 5.9% out of 35,901 tests conducted Tuesday. It is the lowest statewide positive test rate since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8% out of about 1,600 tests conducted Tuesday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
