Forsyth has three more COVID-related deaths; weekly case count continues to shrink.

Forsyth County is nearing another threshold for the COVID-19 pandemic, this time with 900 deaths confirmed as related to the coronavirus.

There were an additional three Forsyth residents listed as having died in the latest COVID-19 dashboard update posted Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The update covered the week that ended Oct. 8.

That raises the total to 897 for the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions that its weekly dashboard totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 406 cases last week — the lowest weekly count since 373 for the week that ended April 23.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.3%, or 63, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Forsyth has had 114,777 cases of COVID-19. Until the past two weeks, the new COVID-19 cases had been in the 700 to 1,200 weekly range since mid-May.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth community levels

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled Forsyth as a county with medium — rather than high — levels of COVID-19.

Before the Oct. 6 CDC update, Forsyth had been considered in the high category for 13 consecutive weeks, as well as 16 of the previous 18 weeks.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The most improvement in Forsyth was found in the new-case count.

Forsyth reported 136 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 205 and 249 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 12.2, compared with 14.3 and 11.5 the previous two reports.

Also, 3.5% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 3.8% and 3.9% the previous weeks.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks dropped by five to 11 in the latest state update.

As a result, the number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks dropped by 45 to 178, while infected residents decreased by 34 to 183.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report for long-term care facilities “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

The current largest overall outbreak remains at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 118 staff members (up one from the previous report) and 52 residents (unchanged). The first confirmed resident death was reported for the current outbreak.

There have been at least five long-term care residents who have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Other current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 55 cases reported for residents (up 12 from previous report) and 14 staff (up one).

* Salemtowne, 20 residents and 18 staff (both up five).

* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, 22 residents (up three) and 10 staff (unchanged).

* Trinity Glen, 22 staff (down one) and nine residents (up four).

* The Atrium/The Respite Center, 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

* Brookdale Reynolda Road, 18 residents and four staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Elms, 18 staff (unchanged).

DHHS has removed from the outbreak list: Salemtowne with 20 residents and 18 staff; Trinity Glen with 22 staff and nine residents; Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with 15 residents and eight staff; Harmony at Brookberry Farm with three residents and one staff; and Accordius Health at Clemmons with two residents.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 40 inmates and three staff (both unchanged). It remains the second largest current jail or detention-center outbreak in the state.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 9,335, down from a revised 11,164 in the previous report.

It is the 10th consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases. Last week’s count is the lowest since 7,673 for the week that ended April 16.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 1,444, or 15.5%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.22 million.

There were 33 COVID-19 related deaths statewide last week for a total of 26,885 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 750, down 89 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 783 last week, down from 843 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 180 COVID-19 patients, down 20 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 75.1% of new cases from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1, along with 19.7% the BA.4.6 subvariant.

DHHS reported 8.5 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 11.8 million and 11.5 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms