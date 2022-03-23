Forsyth has three new COVID-19 related deaths

Forsyth County reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths and 27 new cases in what will be — at least for the short term — the final daily update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Starting Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 updates will be issued weekly.

County and statewide positive test rates have been de-emphasized. There was no update of those metrics Wednesday.

As the pandemic reached the two-year mark, Gov. Roy Cooper said March 17 that the worst is behind North Carolina.

Kody Kinsley, the state's health secretary, has said N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is placing more importance on different measures in response to the current overall decline in key COVID-19 numbers.

The 13 new cases reported Tuesday in Forsyth marked the the county's lowest daily count since July 13. The Forsyth daily count has remained below 29 over the past eight days.

There have been 27 COVID-related deaths in the county so far in March. Altogether, there have been 788 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.

Statewide on Wednesday, there were 39 additional COVID-related deaths reported and 1,062 new cases, nearly double the number of new cases reported Tuesday.

During March, new case counts statewide have ranged from 372 on Monday — the lowest since July 6 — to 2,646 on March 4.

Federal health officials have said about 25% of new COVID-19 cases are the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Asked about the state's move to weekly — instead of daily — updates, Kinsley expressed confidence that North Carolinians will be able to move forward “while keeping our guard high.”

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 616 on Monday to 587 on Tuesday — the lowest since July 25.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 122 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up 10 from Monday.

The latest DHHS update on K-12 school clusters removed the outbreaks at Southwest Elementary (with seven students) and Old Town Elementary (with five students).

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center was unchanged at 187 inmates and 62 staff members.

Old Vineyard Youth Services is listed with an outbreak of 27 staff, up one from previous report, and 11 resident.

Long-term care facilities

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks has dropped by another four to 10, according to the latest DHHS update Tuesday.

There were 28 outbreaks as recently as two weeks ago.

The number of infected staff members linked to a current outbreak has dropped in the latest update from 320 to 268, and infected residents from 206 to 137.

Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 30 overall cases include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 57 staff members and 26 residents.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 60 staff and eight residents.

* Brookridge Retirement Community, with 37 staff and 33 residents.

* Trinity Glen, with 27 staff and 10 residents.

* Salemtowne, with 32 staff and one resident.

* Clemmons Village II, with 24 residents, including four deaths, and seven staff.

Removed clusters

DHHS removed the following Forsyth long-term facilities from its cluster dashboard:

The Oaks, with 55 residents, including five deaths, and 34 staff.

Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with 15 staff and five residents.

Somerset Court at University Place, with 12 residents and 10 staff.

Salem Terrance Assisted Living, with seven residents, including two deaths, and one staff.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.