Forsyth has two more COVID-19 deaths, 210 new cases heading into Labor Day holiday
Forsyth has two more COVID-19 deaths, 210 new cases heading into Labor Day holiday

Dr. David Priest discusses COVID-19 indoor precautions

On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths among Forsyth residents, along with 210 new cases in the county.

Since Aug. 20, there have been 2,977 new cases and 25 COVID-19-related deaths in the county, including 15 since Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 43,724 cases and 464 deaths.

Local infectious diseases experts have cautioned individuals to limit their unmasked indoor activities during the Labor Day holiday period.

Hospitalizations

As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.

As of noon Friday, DHHS listed 3,800 COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide, up 31 from Thursday.

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.

The peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when COVID-19 vaccine was available publicly on a limited basis.

The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 844 COVID-19 patients, down 38 from Thursday.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Friday that part of the community spread is coming from children and young people getting exposed and bringing the virus into their households.

"While our kids are becoming more of the vectors, so to speak, it's not as concerning for affecting our hospitalization rates … unless the person is unvaccinated," Ohl said.

Ohl said there is not much COVID-19 exposure taking place in K-12 classrooms because of masking.

Instead, Ohl said it appears to be occurring in after-school activities, such as gatherings in public settings after an athletic event or neighborhood play groups.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said people should take their personal health into consideration when determining how they want to spend the three-day holiday period.

“Know yourself, know your risk,” Priest said. “If you are older with health problems and you take medicine to suppress your immune system, you need to be real careful right now because the delta variant is very, very contagious.

"You should go ahead and get your third dose of vaccine.”

Vaccinations

DHHS says 66% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 61% of adult North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 59% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.

As of noon Friday, Forsyth had 212,424 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 56% of all residents. That includes 194,624 residents — or 51% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.

In Guilford County, 52% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 60%. In Wake County, 62% of the total population is vaccinated, while it is 53% in Mecklenburg County.

In recent weeks, the state has said unvaccinated people are more than four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from an infection.

Statewide

DHHS reported Friday there were 8,590 new cases statewide, up from 7,901 reported Thursday. The Aug. 25 new case count of 8,620 was the highest since Jan. 15.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.23 million COVID-19 cases and 14,625 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 96 from Wednesday.

The latest statewide positive test rate was 11.7%, based on 64,175 tests conducted Wednesday.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 14.4%, based on about 1,550 tests conducted Wednesday.

As of noon Friday, North Carolina had 930 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. Tuesday’s count of 941 was the highest that total has been during the pandemic.

Statewide, 646 patients were on ventilators, up two from Thursday’s count and more than at any other time during the pandemic.

The state won't update COVID-19 numbers again until Tuesday because of the three-day Labor Day holiday period.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination events, testing

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is providing a four-set of $25 gift cards to individuals getting their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The gift cards are available until supplies run or through Sept. 13.

Appointments are available only through the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

The department is closed for vaccinations until Tuesday to give county health workers an extended break through the Labor Day holiday period.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 190 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling 844-938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

