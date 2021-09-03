Forsyth has two more COVID-19 deaths, 210 new cases heading into Labor Day holiday

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Friday that part of the community spread is coming from children and young people getting exposed and bringing the virus into their households.

"While our kids are becoming more of the vectors, so to speak, it's not as concerning for affecting our hospitalization rates … unless the person is unvaccinated," Ohl said.

Ohl said there is not much COVID-19 exposure taking place in K-12 classrooms because of masking.

Instead, Ohl said it appears to be occurring in after-school activities, such as gatherings in public settings after an athletic event or neighborhood play groups.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said people should take their personal health into consideration when determining how they want to spend the three-day holiday period.

“Know yourself, know your risk,” Priest said. “If you are older with health problems and you take medicine to suppress your immune system, you need to be real careful right now because the delta variant is very, very contagious.

"You should go ahead and get your third dose of vaccine.”

Vaccinations