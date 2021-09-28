 Skip to main content
Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths amid decline in new cases
Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths amid decline in new cases

Dr. David Priest discusses COVID-19 patient update

New COVID-19 cases continue to trend modestly downward in Forsyth County, but with two additional related deaths reported Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth had 108 new cases between 1 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.

The total number of Forsyth cases since the onset of the pandemic is at 48,645, while the death toll is at 505.

There have been 45 deaths so far in September — the most in any month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April. The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,804 new cases and 54 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth since the pandemic began. The highest daily case count in Forsyth was 430 on Jan. 9.

"We're beginning to see a decrease in both case numbers and hospitalizations across our communities," Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday.

"There's been a very slow, steady decline over the last four to six weeks in hospital admissions. Some of that is become we've had a little bit less activity with COVID in our communities."

For example, Priest said the positive test rate for Novant in the Triad has declined from 18% to 14% over the past two weeks through Monday.

Over the same two-week period, the number of COVID-19 patients in the Novant system has dropped from a range of 450 to 500 to a range of 350 to 415.

By comparison, there were fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients systemwide in June.

Priest said unvaccinated individuals represent 97% of ICU patients in the Novant system, as well as 98% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health have said that unvaccinated individuals represent between 90% and 94% of its hospitalized patients.

Novant chief nursing officer Nikki Nissen discusses COVID-19 booster shots

Booster shots

Baptist, Cone, Novant and the county health department are providing third Pfizer shots to eligible patients, along with immunocompromised individuals recommended for a booster shot.

Individuals must have had their second Pfizer dose at least six months prior before they are eligible for the third dose or booster shot.

Eligible people include those 65 years or older; 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions; or workers in a high-risk setting, such as health-care workers, teachers and childcare providers, and food-preparation workers.

The booster shots are available at primary health care providers, pharmacies, county health departments and other locations. There is no requirement to go back to the location where the first two Pfizer doses were administered.

Individuals are encouraged to talk to a medical professional about the need for the booster shot. They are asked to bring their vaccination cards.

"It's really up to the individual on whether or not they fall within the population groups that the CDC has outlined," said Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer."

Nissen said that for many individuals in those groups, it's a matter "of may, not should" getting the booster shot "depending on the benefits and risks for each individual."

Novant is providing booster shots at its Hanes Mall vaccination center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, as well as at select primary-care offices.

The booster shots will be by appointment only for now at www.MyNovant.Org, www.GetVaccinated.org, calling a primary care provider or by calling (855) 648-2248.

Baptist said individuals can call (336) 70-COVID to make an appointment for a third Pfizer dose.

Statewide

North Carolina reported 3,469 new cases statewide on Tuesday, compared with 2,665 on Monday, 5,354 on Sunday and 5,469 on Saturday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.38 million COVID-19 cases and 16,285 deaths, which is up 50 from Monday's report.

As of noon Tuesday, DHHS listed 3,073 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 61 from Monday's report.

The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 727 COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday’s report.

North Carolina had 865 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

There were 43 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Tuesday.

Statewide, 645 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.

Positive test rates, vaccinations

The latest statewide positive test rate was 10.6%, based on 44,965 tests conducted Sunday.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 10% over the past 14 days ending at noon Tuesday.

DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.13 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 415,827 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Tuesday, 220,307 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 58% of all residents. That includes 204,574 residents — or 54% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, Guilford County is at 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 63%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Vaccination, testing events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is providing vaccination appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.

Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Vaccinations are available the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

However, walk-ins are not available currently for the third dose of Pfizer with the health department, Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The department is conducting the following vaccination events this week:

* 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Carolina Classic Fair, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church Community Day Event, 149 Wheeler St., Winston-Salem.

Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 190 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The Hanes Mall site does not take appointments or provide wait times.

StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment.aspx#screening-centers for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Baptist said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

