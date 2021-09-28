Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths amid decline in new cases

New COVID-19 cases continue to trend modestly downward in Forsyth County, but with two additional related deaths reported Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth had 108 new cases between 1 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.

The total number of Forsyth cases since the onset of the pandemic is at 48,645, while the death toll is at 505.

There have been 45 deaths so far in September — the most in any month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April. The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,804 new cases and 54 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth since the pandemic began. The highest daily case count in Forsyth was 430 on Jan. 9.

"We're beginning to see a decrease in both case numbers and hospitalizations across our communities," Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday.