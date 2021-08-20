Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as case count remains elevated; Winston-Salem mask mandate goes into effect Friday

Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said this week they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated community hospitals, to handle the current community surge.

For example, Novant said Thursday that “it’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that they should seek care when they need it.”

“We stand ready to activate additional surge planning scenarios from staffing contingency to the utilization of additional space on our campuses, should we need to.”

Ohl said Triad hospitals “are busy and tight” in terms of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and overall.

Cohen stressed that many hospitals in North Carolina are being squeezed in terms of availability of adult intensive-care unit beds. She said some hospitals are choosing to scale back non-urgent procedures and agreeing to share available ICU beds.

“This is exactly the situation we have been working to avoid,” Cohen said.

“Layered protection is crucial to save lives, ensure our hospitals can provide care to those who need it, and fight this more contagious delta variant,” Cohen said.