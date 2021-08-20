Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as case count remains elevated; Winston-Salem mask mandate goes into effect Friday

New COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County remain at elevated levels as Winston-Salem reinstates an indoor mask mandate at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 192 new cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 40,807 cases and 439 deaths.
The 215 cases reported Thursday were the most since 215 on Feb. 11.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
The daily high for the pandemic in Forsyth was 500 cases reported on Feb. 3 — about five weeks into the vaccine period of the pandemic.
Vaccinations became available for elderly and immunocompromised individuals and certain frontline health-care workers in mid-January. Three vaccine versions were readily available to adults by early April.
Local and state health official said this week that about 94% of all new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or those vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
DHHS reported 6,631 new cases statewide. Thursday’s case count of 7,020 is the highest daily total since 7,181 on Jan. 23.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Wednesday that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.
“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.
Local mask mandate
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines’ emergency order began at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
It requires everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places.
As before, Joines said, it is anticipated the city will rely largely on voluntary compliance, although the masking rule is deemed mandatory.
There is no expiration date for the emergency order. Joines said that will be determined later.
Forsyth County has not updated its mask policy as of 1 p.m. Friday.
The Winston-Salem declaration contains the usual exceptions for medical or religious reasons, along with no requirement to mask when actively eating or drinking, strenuously exercising, or in a private, individual office. Other exemptions apply for those giving a speech, communicating with law enforcement, or operating equipment if visibility would be affected.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the mask mandate “is a great idea” in part because it takes pressure off individual businesses that are getting pushback for setting their own mask mandate.
The YMCA of Northwest N.C. said in a Friday statement that it "will continue to follow any local, state and federal guidelines or mandates, including the most recent one in Winston-Salem that applies to our branches within city limits.
"Now, more than ever, exercise is key to physical and mental wellbeing, and that is why the Y will do all it can to ensure safe, healthy environments for our staff, members and program participants."
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard lists 3,147 COVID-19 related hospital patients statewide — up 64 from Thursday’s report and the most since 3,238 on Jan. 28.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 724 COVID-19 patients, up 16 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day but one since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had been as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
Joines said his decision to reinstate the citywide mask mandate was prompted in part by being concerned “about the hospitals feeling the pressure and the number of intensive care beds shrinking.”
Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said this week they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated community hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
For example, Novant said Thursday that “it’s important for our communities to know that we have the continued ability to care for them, and that they should seek care when they need it.”
“We stand ready to activate additional surge planning scenarios from staffing contingency to the utilization of additional space on our campuses, should we need to.”
Ohl said Triad hospitals “are busy and tight” in terms of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and overall.
Cohen stressed that many hospitals in North Carolina are being squeezed in terms of availability of adult intensive-care unit beds. She said some hospitals are choosing to scale back non-urgent procedures and agreeing to share available ICU beds.
“This is exactly the situation we have been working to avoid,” Cohen said.
“Layered protection is crucial to save lives, ensure our hospitals can provide care to those who need it, and fight this more contagious delta variant,” Cohen said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant, said Tuesday that 97% of the system’s intensive-care unit beds are occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February.
About 91% of those hospitalizations in the Novant system are unvaccinated individuals, Priest said.
Statewide, individuals ages 50 and older represent 67% of new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
Statewide update
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.14 million COVID-19 cases and 14,059 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 54 since Thursday’s report and 107 from Wednesday's report.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 11.9%, based on 53,042 tests conducted Wednesday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 11.9% based on 1,550 tests conducted Wednesday.
Priest said the positive test rate is 17% within its Triad-area network, along with 12% in Charlotte.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 59% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.06 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.68 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 379,688 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 56% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Friday, DHHS reports Forsyth with 203,718 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 53% of all residents.
Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 187,412, or 49%
